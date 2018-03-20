Six Laramie High School students faced off against about 700 other high school students Thursday and Friday at the University of Wyoming College of Business during the Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference.
Several of the LHS students were finalist in their categories, competing in social media campaigning, public speaking, computer applications and agricultural business, LHS FBLA advisor Julie Masters said.
“We won first and fourth in computer applications, although (some students think) there might have been a scoring error,” Masters said. “We got third place in agri-business … and there were finalists in both the public speaking and the social media campaign (competitions).”
Students who did well in the state conference, such as those from LHS, could qualify to compete in the National Leadership Conference from June 28-July 1 in Baltimore, she said.
“There are probably three students that would be able to attend (the national conference) if we can put finances together,” Masters said. “The school no longer supports us for our national travel, so if we want to go, either they have to financially support themselves or we have to do some fundraising.”
The new location for the conference, at the College of Business, provided the students with a chance to explore the University of Wyoming campus and have access to assets such as the copy and print center they couldn’t have before, FBLA Vice President Tony Trent said. He said having the competition at the university also provided students with an opportunity to see what it would be like to study business there and be exposed to the business world.
“Because it was at a college campus, it provided a lot of opportunities for students and people competing that other places didn’t offer,” Trent said. “It was a professional setting so it gave you more of an opinion of what an actual business conference would be like (or what it is like to study business).”
FBLA team member Lena Weinstein-Warren said to prepare for the social media contest she participated in, she and other members of the team had to prepare for their presentation before hand.
“For our social media campaign, we decided to use poster board so we put a lot of time into designing our campaign, which involved advertising for a fresh food delivery service, which was the prompt,” Weinstein-Warren said. “We based our campaign around that and it was pretty fun.”
