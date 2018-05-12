The preliminary budget for Albany County School District No. 1 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year — starting July 1 — was revealed Wednesday at the school district’s board of education meeting.
Because of Wyoming’s financial crisis, state legislators reduced education spending. ACSD No. 1 budget has a $1 million hole created by a combination of decreasing income and increasing expenses. School district officials predicted the lack of funding and made efforts to use their money more effectively to close the gap.
ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz said the school district received an estimate of how much funding they would receive from the state and worked to create a budget around that. The main change in the district’s budget was their expected income due to education cuts at the state level.
“The projected revenue for the general fund is based upon the preliminary (state estimate) I received on April 23,” Goetz said. “At this point, (the revenue) is the primary change to the general fund revenue projections.”
According to information provided by ACSD No. 1, the school district is expecting state funding to drop from about $43.31 million — which was predicted for the 2017-2018 fiscal year — to $43.18 million.
While district officials were constructing the budget, their main focus was to save money by keeping the employees currently in the district and reduce expenses such as workers compensation and other preventable expenses, ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said.
“We were looking very carefully at personnel, making sure that any place we could gain savings due to attrition — we started getting those things written down,” Yennie said. “The other savings we had in a number of different areas (were) in things like workers compensation, consulting fees, some of the professional development stuff, legal fees and other fees we are trying to do.”
One way the school district was able to reduce its expenses was by moving funding that supports different programs from the miscellaneous budget and placing them in more appropriate ones, Goetz said.
“I redistributed instructional facilitators and English Language Learner staff to the school locations where they are assigned,” he said.
“I have also added positions at Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek for the Dual-Language Immersion program and the additional Activities Director position at the high school.”
Even with reducing the inefficiencies in the budget, there are larger costs the district wants to lower by keeping as many employees as they can. Personnel costs usually made up of about 85 percent of the school district’s expenses and the preliminary budget outlines about $33 million for employee salaries and $15 million for employee benefits, Goetz said.
“At this point I really haven’t factored in the turnover for the schools — we will get into that in June,” he said.
Before the school district creates their actual budget, the board of education is going to go through the proposed budget to see if they could find any other inefficiencies with the funding, Yennie said.
“The board is going to go through a pretty detailed review of the budget at our work session in June,” he said. “If we have some things that says we are going to do ‘X’ and we do not have funding for it, then we better have an explanation for it.”
