Countless hours spent collecting information, filming and editing paid off for Laramie High School student Arundathi Nair, who received $1,500 for her video “Freedom of Expression is a Human Right, Censorship is a Human Wrong” on Monday.
The film was submitted into the C-Span Student Cam 2018 competition where it garnered second place in the Western Division. More than 5,700 students in 46 states and Washington D.C. competed in the contest, the theme of which was constitutional provision is the most important to you.
Nair said her documentary focused on the First Amendment, specifically the right of expression and how this right is important for her passions of journalism and science.
“If you mess with anything else it is fine, any political issues you can say what you will but science is something you can’t distort,” she said. “It is so important to keep that true to what it is because truth seeking is what science and journalism both are.”
Before choosing to make her film about the First Amendment, Nair said she spoke with several people involved with political science, journalism and science fields, both at the University of Wyoming and outside of it to gauge what they thought the most important amendment is.
“I interviewed people from all around the university, and a few others, and they usually said freedom of expression was one of the main (amendments that let them share what they find),” she said. “A few others said the 19th Amendment, which was the women’s right to vote, and a few said abolishing slavery and things like that.”
Nair said along with the videos she was able to film in Wyoming, she was able to incorporate videos from when she went to the Newseum — a museum dedicated to journalism — in Washington, D.C. into her project.
“It was really interesting because it is all about journalism and it was seven floors of everything about journalism — which is really something I am interested in,” she said. “One of the floors was all about freedom of expression and so I took B-roll — I just took videos, pictures and stuff like that so I could use it in the future.”
Nair said she was able to make it through it with the help of her family.
“I pulled a few all-nighters and a couple of days before I had to submit the video,” she said. “The day before (the video was submitted), I was putting the video together — putting the interviews together and then I didn’t know how to tie it together — I didn’t know how to do the transitions in between it and I was just really sad and I went to bed really sad. In the morning my mom was like, ‘Try to finish it, do the best you can.”
Go to www.viddler.com/v/c4500abb to watch the documentary.
