A new faculty member joined the University of Wyoming to build a program aimed at supporting private landowners in the state.
Drew Bennett is the Whitney MacMillan Professor of Practice of Private Lands Management in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, where he’ll oversee the creation of a new Private Lands Stewardship Program. He started at UW in February.
“We have a lot of private lands in the state of Wyoming, and the conservation needs are changing, and we felt like someone dedicated to the tools of private landowners was a really good fit for us,” said Nicole Korfanta, who directs the Ruckelshaus Institute, a division of the Haub School. “This is a whole faculty position that is dedicated to connecting the most cutting-edge tools with private landowners and learning from private landowners what needs are out there.”
Bennett said many of the natural resource challenges in Western states — migration corridors, endangered species management, energy development, habitat fragmentation, invasive species — happen on private lands.
“A lot of the really important habitat occurs on private lands, and so the laws and policies and different strategies for conserving those natural resources are very different on private lands than on public lands,” he said.
Korfanta said Bennett’s work would support the Wyoming Open Spaces Initiative, a collaborative effort to bolster working landscapes. Private lands are just as important as public lands when it comes to conserving open space, which supports wildlife habitat, views, watersheds and more.
“That benefits more than just the private landowners,” she said. “That benefits those of us who live in Wyoming.”
Those who own private working lands face pressure on many fronts that threaten their ability to keep their land intact, from population growth to rising land costs, uncertain agricultural prices and a younger generation not always motivated to adopt rural life.
Bennett said he wants to be a resource for landowners who use their land for agricultural purposes, as well as landowners who own their properties because of the recreational value.
“Their goals are oftentimes very different than a traditional farmer or rancher, so (I want to provide) resources for them so they can understand the role their property can play in the community,” he said.
Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, said many of the ranchers he works with are conservation-minded.
“They just need good advice on how to proceed, and how to address some of the issues that they care about,” he said.
Ranchers might be interested in learning about practices that allow them to improve their profitability, he said. They also benefit from maximizing the economic benefits that come from stewardship and conservation arrangement and practices.
“That’s an area of increased interest and increased opportunity,” Magagna said. “I think a position like the one that Drew has can help us better identify those and better guide landowners in how to participate in them.”
Bennet is already working on a resource guide that will capture the variety of stewardship tools and practices available to landowners. It will eventually be available online and in a physical form, with artwork provided by artist and Haub School communication fellow June Glasson.
“I think of stewardship as a holistic approach,” he said. “It’s not just about critters and fish, but it’s also about family and livelihood and a way of life.”
In his first few months on the job, Bennett is meeting with agencies, land trusts and landowners around the state to get a sense of the issues that people care about and ways to build networks. He’s also planning several applied research projects, such as a landowner survey.
“It’s a diverse state with lots of things going on,” he said.
Bennett came to UW from Colorado State University, where he was a postdoctoral fellow with a similar focus. He earned a Ph.D. from Oregon State University in 2015 after spending several years working for a farmer-founded land trust in western Colorado.
As a professor of practice — a new title at UW — Bennett will apply his professional experience to his future work.
His position and the Private Lands Stewardship Program were funded through a gift from Whitney MacMillan, a Haub School emeritus board member and retired chairman and CEO of Cargill who operates a ranch in Montana.
