A central part of Laramie’s second ever PrideFest, the Pride March drew hundreds downtown to celebrate a solidarity among the LGBTQ community — the traditional focus for Pride Month events across the country.
But the Pride March, and its speakers, devoted much of their time to railing against the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy — a policy that has seen asylum-seeking families separated at the southern border and caused a “humanitarian crisis,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Health care professionals have condemned the family separations as inflicting lasting psychological trauma on the children, the American Association of Pediatrics calling the policy “government-sanctioned child abuse.”
Among the rainbow flags, capes and facepaint, one could find signs reading “Immigration is Beautiful” or “Melt the ICE” — referring to the acronym for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Marcher Tania De La Torre held a homemade sign simply stating, “Families belong together,” and explained the different causes — LGBTQ acceptence and an end to inhumane immigration enforcement practices — were tied together.
“There’s no difference between (them),” she said. “Families are not only heterosexual. They’re also homosexual. They’re also LGBT. So, we’re all in unity, striving for what’s humanly right.”
Following the march itself, which circled three blocks in the historic downtown area and was led by a Laramie Police Department escort, speakers echoed De La Torre’s thoughts.
One such speaker was Travis Helm, an immigration lawyer running for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“These are not separate issues,” Helm said. “I help asylum seekers — individuals who are coming from other countries where to be gay is a death sentence. So, they’re coming to our country, presenting themselves for the protections of our laws.”
Antonio Serrano — who is spearheading WyoSayNo, an effort to halt the proposed Uinta County Immigration Prison — spoke of LGBTQ rights and immigration reform as being two types of human rights.
“It’s a beautiful thing to stand in solidarity with friends and allies,” Serrano said. “We’re living in a very tough time right now. Some days, I wake up and read the news and I’m like, ‘Damn, can it get worse?’ I feel like my heart’s broken every single week.”
Local activist Tony Mendoza and St. Paul’s Newman Center pastor Fr. Rob Spaulding also spoke about the situation at the border, condemning the family separations as moral disasters and calling on the activists present to stand together in a spirit of intersectionality — and vote in the upcoming midterms.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order June 20, ending his administration’s family separation of immigrant families, though there is still no plan to reunite many of the children now separated from their parents and scattered across the U.S.
Immigration issues might have been front and center, but LGBTQ-specific issues were also given a spotlight.
Mayor Andi Summerville addressed those gathered before the march started, celebrating Laramie’s non-discrimination ordinance, which came under attack Tuesday during a gubernatorial debate in Sheridan.
Summerville said Laramie’s second PrideFest was as monumental an achievement as the first in 2017.
“The first is an aberration,” she said. “The second is the beginning of a pattern.”
Following the march and speeches, many made their way to Washington Park for a Pride in the Park event featuring a potluck-style celebration with more speakers and vendors.
