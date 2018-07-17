A power outage at 11:07 a.m. Monday in Laramie affected 9,841 people, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson.
Erickson did not know the geographic boundaries of the outage but said it was “fairly widespread” throughout the city. Power was restored at 11:20 a.m.
The outage appeared to be caused by an “open circuit” at a Western Area Power Administration substation.
However, WAPA spokeswoman Lisa Meiman said crews are “still investigating the cause” and the outage could have been either caused by an issue at the substation or with the transmission line that leads into Laramie.
