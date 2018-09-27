Gary M. Brinkman, a 56-year-old Laramie resident, walked away from his home in the 1100 block of Renshaw Street at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 2018 and has not been heard from since, according to a Laramie Police Department news release. Brinkman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Brinkman suffers from some psychological issues and does not have his medication with him. Currently, the LPD has no indication of where he might have gone, the release states. Anyone who has seen Brinkman should call dispatch at 721-2526 or Detective Senior at 721-3557 and reference case No. 18-3709.
