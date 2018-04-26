Plant-based foods are on the rise at the University of Wyoming, with expanding options at Washakie Dining Center, at the express counters in the Wyoming Union and at other restaurants on campus.
That’s welcomed news for vegetarians and vegans attending the university, who are finding it easier to adhere to their elective diets.
“As a vegetarian, it’s super easy,” said Brady Schacht, a UW freshman with an unlimited meal plan at the dining center. “There are so many vegetarian options at Washakie. Veganism is a little bit harder most days.”
While vegetarians abstain from eating meat, vegans eschew all or most animal products, adding dairy, eggs, cheese and sometimes honey to the list of foods avoided by vegetarians. Vegetarian and vegan diets can be adopted for a wide range of reasons, including concerns about health, environment, factory farming or animal welfare more generally.
Schacht said he adopted a plant-based diet for health reasons, though he has since come to appreciate some of the other concerns raised by vegetarians and vegans.
“It was more of a health-conscientious decision,” he said. “I had just noticed how much junk I was putting inside my body, so I decided to kind of flush it out in a sense.”
The diet change was Schacht’s way of reducing his intake of sodium and cholesterol.
“I wasn’t really watching that until I started getting into nutrition and I started looking at nutrition labels and things like that,” he said. “I realized I was eating like 10 times the daily limit of both of those two things and I said, ‘What diet would exclude most of that?’ And veganism was the easiest one to go with and it worked like a charm, so I stuck with it.”
The Washakie Dining Center is where most University of Wyoming freshmen eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, because first-year students living in the residence halls are required to purchase a meal plan.
Serving a large percentage of the more than 1,600 first-year students enrolled at UW — alongside staff and others who visit the dining center for a buffet-style meal — is a tall order, so the center measures what is popular and adjusts its offerings accordingly said Nutritionist Amy Bey with Resident Life and Dining Services
“We used to have a station that was for vegans, but it was off in the corner and we would forget about it a little bit because we would only have maybe 40 servings out of it,” she said. “We took that entree station and we made it part of our regular classic entree station that rotates all (the) time.” Students now regularly have two vegetarian options alongside the main entree, one of which is always vegan, though this is usually vegetables with olive oil and salt.
“When I first started here, which was about 2011, they were probably making 20 servings in the dining hall,” Bey said. “By the time we switched it, we were probably making closer to 60.”
Washakie’s salad bar, burger station, Mongolian grill and bakery also regularly provide plant-based options for students.
These options primarily benefit the restricted diets of vegans and vegetarians, but also provide an easy way for anyone to increase the number of vegetables they eat, Bey said.
“It depends on what the vegan item is, but I would say definitely an increase in the number of people that are vegan, but (also people who) just eat vegan sometimes — for the health reasons, or because they don’t always have to have a protein for every meal,” she said.
However, Schacht said it was easier to stick with the less restrictive vegetarian diet — adding he put veganism on hold until he can cook for himself after freshman year.
“They’ll offer you options … but usually they’re straight-up fruits and vegetables,” he said. “It’s great and everything, but you sort of need more to sustain yourself off of. As a vegetarian, I would say 10-out-of-10 — anyone can do it at the Wash. Veganism is a little bit harder.”
Outside of Washakie, UW’s other dining options — from Pita Pit in the Wyoming Union to Rendezvous Cafe in Ross Hall — more often than not feature some or a variety of meat- and dairy-free choices.
UW student and vegan Alexander Henkle said he has no problem sticking to his diet on Tuesdays and Thursdays when his class schedule requires that he eat lunch on campus.
“It’s not necessarily difficult because honestly, you can just go to Pita Pit and they have those two vegan wraps that you can eat,” he said. “But in terms of the diversity of selection, it’s pretty limited sometimes.”
A 2015 Harris Poll National Survey found that 8 million Americans — or 3.4 percent of the U.S. population — identified as vegetarian, while one million ate a solely vegan diet.
