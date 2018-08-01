The city of Laramie is looking at other options after a design of a proposed roundabout connecting Bill Nye Avenue, Third Street and Boswell Drive revealed some problems.
Laramie City Planner Derek Teini said once the Wyoming Department of Transportation created a design for the proposed roundabout at the location, there were some issues. New signage, complexity of the roundabout, properties in the way and access to the interchange between Interstate 80 and Third Street were all issues that prompted city staff to look elsewhere for a Bill Nye Avenue connection.
The Bill Nye Avenue connection is part of the city’s major street plan. Teini said the plan with the street is to better connect the southern parts of the city with an east-west street. Currently, there is no major road corridor to connect areas from Third Street to the Turner Tract area.
The new proposed connection would be at the Palmer Drive intersection on Third Street, Teini said. The intersection, he said, would create an opportunity for future redevelopment. Teini said there is vacant land on southern Third Street where there could be potential for business growth. Infrastructure improvements will hopefully catalyze interest in developing the area, creating a better tax base for Laramie, he said.
In the past, Teini said city staff also considered connecting to Sanders Street before the Boswell Drive connection was considered. The city, however, opted out of the old plan because the connection to Palmer Drive would be less expensive to build and maintain, he said.
The plans are not finalized however, as the city is still looking for input on how to should proceed. Teini said staff is planning on hosting an open house 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 22, where the public can comment on any proposed design and give the Laramie City Council guidance.
While he said he doesn’t like telling the public what to tell him, he did say there are a few things he would like to hear. Teini said they are looking for any local issues or a reason why they should not connect Bill Nye Avenue with Palmer Drive. He said in the past locals have brought information they had not considered before, which changed their plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.