Running 25 kilometers — a distance of about 15.5 miles, which is longer than a half-marathon — might seem a daunting challenge.
But for those willing to brave the rough terrain and steep climb, the High Plains Harriers’ annual Pilot Hill 25k is a rewarding experience, said Jeff French, who has served as the race’s director for the past 12 years.
“It was the very first trail race that I ever did … more than 20 years ago,” he said. “And it was by far the longest race that I ever did at the time and it was kind of the run that made me fall in love with long-distance running and running on trails and being tied into nature. It’s a lot different than a 5k road race, for sure, but it brings a different challenge and it brings a different mindset to the folks that run it.”
The race, now in its 42nd year, has taken on new meaning as Albany County looks to acquire the surrounding 5,500 acres. The area stretches from city limits on its westernmost edge to the Medicine Bow National Forest in the east, providing a connection between Laramie and the forest. Sitting over the Casper Aquifer and home to a resident herd of elk, among other wildlife, the area is valuable to a number of varied stakeholders.
The Warren Livestock Company, current owner of the purchase area, offered to sell the land to Albany County for $10.5 million — as long as the land is purchased by September. In October, the Albany County Commission agreed to buy the land if the full amount was raised before the deadline.
Since the county’s decision, a group known as the Pilot Hill Project has been seeking to raise the requisite amount, recently requesting $1 million from the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.
The board did not give the $1 million, but did offer a statement of support.
The Pilot Hill 25k, which has run through the private land for more than four decades, will donate its proceeds this year to the Pilot Hill Project, French said.
“We realize that the money we raise is just going to be a very, very small amount of what needs to be raised, but it’s really more about awareness and community involvement for purchase of the land,” he said. “Because it’s private land, it really is the only opportunity — once a year — for the public to get out and actually see that land and how beautiful it is and what it has to offer.”
With a $25 registration fee for High Plains Harriers members — and $32 for non-members — the Pilot Hill 25k is less expensive than many other long-distance trail runs, which can see registration fees as high as $100-$150.
“We get anywhere from 60-100 runners or so that come out and run it every year,” French said. “It’s a really low-key race. We try to keep it to the root of what trail-running is, which is just going out there and running and having fun.”
He added that as fun as it is, the race also provides a challenge for even the most serious runners. While the fastest runners will be out on the course for about two hours, many will take closer to three or four hours to complete the grueling, rocky 1,500-foot climb.
“The unfortunate thing is there are people who choose not to run it simply because it is such a long distance,” French said. “The good thing is when runners finish the race — in part because of the distance, in part because of the terrain that it goes over — there certainly is a real feeling of accomplishment.”
Registration starts at 7 a.m. while the race starts at 8 a.m. today by Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand Ave. Registration is $25 for High Plains Harriers members and $32 for the public. Email info@highplainsharriers.org for more information.
