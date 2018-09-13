Cats on Mats to return
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society and CrossFit Laramie are planning another Cats on Mars fundraiser event. Attendees can unwind, stretch out and enjoy a one-hour guided yoga class while LAWS adoptable cats and kittens wander the room, according to a news release. The class is from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Drive.
This all-level class is suitable for beginners and children older than 8. Participants only need to bring a mat or towel, although a few mats will be available to borrow.
Payment can be made at the door or via the LAWS PayPal account (bring PayPal donation confirmation to the class).
Admission is $20 per person or $35 per person with a guest. RSVP is required. All proceeds go toward LAWS animals and programs.
Call CrossFit Laramie at 307-223-4372 or LAWS at 745-4586 for more information.
Adoption event planned
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
How to submit to Pet Briefs
If you have a Pet Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973.
Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable.
Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it.
Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday’s for publication in Thursday papers.
Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
