Laramie Kennel Club Dog Show set for Sunday-Monday
The Laramie Kennel Club Dog Show is a free event starting at 8 a.m. Sunday-Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds until the Best in Show competition in mid-afternoon, according to a news release.
There is a $2/day parking fee for attendees, and there will be vendors, food and plenty of dogs to see.
The following is recommended dog show etiquette for spectators:
— First, strollers and dogs (not entered) will not be permitted at the fairgrounds Sunday-Monday.
— Next, attendees should ask the owner/handler before they touch any dog. Some owner/handlers will not permit any contact with their dog particularly before their competition.
— Although, most handlers will answer questions, please wait until after they have shown or competed. Their focus is with success in their event. Laramie Kennel Club members will be happy to answer questions and will be available both days.
— After the dog has competed, the next group will come in the ring for competition. This show will include confirmation, rally and obedience. Once a dog shows, it will move either to the grooming area or to an off-show site. So, if there is a particular breed attendees would like to see, the show schedule will be available.
Email Show Chair Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for more information.
How to submit to Pet Briefs
If you have a Pet Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday’s for publication in Thursday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.