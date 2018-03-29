Wyoming Pre-Vet Club Spring Pet Wash set for April 7
Is it time for a bath? Then, stop by the Spring Pet Wash and let the Wyoming Pre-Vet Club do the dirty work.
The pet wash is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7 at Alpine Animal Hospital, 830 Skyline Road. Pets should be well-behaved, have current vaccines and be restrained by a leash or in a carrier, according to a news release.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to Black Dog Animal Rescue. Email Emma Rovani at erovani@uwyo.edu for more information.
How to submit to Pet Briefs
If you have a Pet Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday’s for publication in Thursday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
