Kennel Club to cover final planning stages of dog show
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. This meeting is to work on the final preparations for the dog shows May 27-28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds and will include confirmation, rally and obedience, according to a news release. The club meetings are open to the public and those interested in dog events are welcome to the attend the meetings or to volunteer to help with the show. The show would not be possible without the help of local volunteers, including the Laramie High School Symphonic Orchestra students and their parents and teachers, Albany County Search and Rescue, Alpine Animal Hospital, Holiday Inn, Windmill Hill Nursery and many others, the release states. Historically, more than 600 dogs participate during the Memorial Day Weekend event. Email David Stephenson at davidste@wyoming.com for vendor information. Email Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for general information on the club and/or the show.
How to submit to Pet Briefs
If you have a Pet Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday’s for publication in Thursday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
