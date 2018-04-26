Home on the Range Animal Haven fundraiser raffle set for Saturday
The second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven will kick off ticket sales Saturday at the Laramie Home Improvement Showcase at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. Tickets will be available for various prizes including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and are also available at The Still, 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java, 2208 Grand Ave., and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offers a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, according a news release. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
How to submit to Pet Briefs
If you have a Pet Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday’s for publication in Thursday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
