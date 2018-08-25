There was a lot of uncertainty going into Tuesday’s primary election for Albany County GOP Chairman Ben McKay. Six Republican candidates were gunning to be Wyoming’s next governor, with at least half standing a real chance to come out on top.
“I think everybody was extremely uncertain,” McKay said Wednesday. “Anytime we have a sitting president step into a race and offer his opinion, that’s going to have an influence and inject energy into the race.”
McKay was referring to an endorsement from Republican President Donald Trump, who used his famous Twitter account early Tuesday morning to show support for candidate Foster Friess, a Jackson multimillionaire and political newcomer.
“I think there were questions about what effect that would have,” McKay said of the presidential endorsement. “Obviously, we have our answer.”
Even after a remarkable surge in polling in the campaign’s waning days, Friess came up short of beating state Treasurer Mark Gordon, who secured the nomination with 33 percent of the vote. After an exciting evening, McKay said Albany County Republicans have a candidate they can feel good about as they look to defeat Democratic nominee Mary Throne. McKay said he thinks Gordon will do just that.
“I think Mark is going to be fantastic and a great governor for the state,” he said. “He’s going to leverage his experience and all that’s happened over the last eight years and carry the state where it needs to go.”
Wyoming’s House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, a Laramie Democrat, also said she’s thrilled with her candidate who garnered nearly 73 percent of the vote.
She said she’s not surprised Gordon came out on top and thinks his “good reputation” as treasurer “allowed him to beat off the negativity that we saw in the Republican primary.” That being said, however, Connolly is confident Throne will be seen as the best option by the electorate in the race to replace Republican Gov. Matt Mead.
“This will be a race where the issues will be at the forefront,” Connolly said. “What we’ll see with Mary as a moderate Democrat is putting forth a vision for moving Wyoming forward, where the Republican establishment has been very reluctant to do so.”
Some conservatives unhappy with the GOP primary’s outcome have proposed voting for a third party or write-in candidate. Rex Rammell, who originally ran on the Republican ticket, switched to the Constitution Party, saying he realized Gordon would win and “true conservatives” who would want another option in the general election. But for Albany County Republicans, McKay said he doesn’t see a write-in campaign or Rammell as viable options.
“I don’t think it’s going to sit well with people to have to ask whether you’re a Republican or a Constitution Party member,” McKay said. “It has to do with how honest you are.”
Some Republicans, including Friess, called foul as its likely thousands of Democrats switched party affiliation in the primary to cast their votes for Gordon in hopes of avoiding a more conservative nominee. Connolly said she heard there was some interest among Democrats in seeing a candidate further to the right of Gordon emerge from the GOP primary, the theory being it could help Throne garner moderate votes in the general. But considering how many Democrats probably voted for the more moderate Republican in Gordon, she said the idea that progressives were hoping to see a more conservative candidate in the general is unlikely.
“What you saw with the behavior is just the opposite,” Connolly said. “There was much more interest in having the best candidates go forward into the general, and the best candidates are Mary and Mark.”
Both Connolly and McKay said they think most in their respective parties are pleased with their candidates for Congress, as well. Democrats Gary Trauner and Greg Hunter — Hunter is a Laramie resident — will face Republicans U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Rep Liz Cheney in November.
History would suggest overcoming the incumbents is an uphill battle, but Connolly thinks the challengers are going to give them a run for their money.
“I think these are incredible candidates who have a very good chance of winning based on the message,” Connolly said.
McKay said he’s excited about Albany County Republicans’ candidates for Legislature in what is perhaps Wyoming’s bluest county. Connolly and state Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, also a Laramie Democrat, are not facing challengers from across the aisle in November. But McKay said they are looking to unseat Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, as he looks for a third term with Republican Roxie Jackson Hensley, in her first bid for office.
On the local level, Connolly said Albany County Democrats will stand behind incumbent County Commissioner Tim Chesnut and Pete Gosar, who ran for governor against Mead in the 2014 election. The Republican side of the County Commission ticket will also have familiar candidates in incumbent Heber Richardson and former Commissioner Jerry Kennedy. Both are worthy candidates for Albany County conservatives, McKay said.
“I think Heber’s done a wonderful job in his term, as he’s brought thoughtful leadership,” he said. “Looking back at Jerry’s service to the county, I think he also has a lot to offer.”
Connolly said she was very excited about Brian Harrington, a young Laramie resident who will move on to the general election for a City Council seat in Ward 1.
“Laramie is a young community, and I love seeing these 30-something-year-olds stepping up for public service,” she said.
