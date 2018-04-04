Everything in the expanding universe might be growing gradually farther apart, but Wyoming and South America seem closer than ever thanks to a group of volunteers working to foster understanding and exchange between the U.S. and Latin America
Partners of the Americas grew out of President John F. Kennedy’s Alliance for Progress, which sought greater collaboration between people of the Western Hemisphere.
Partners seeks to connect the people of the U.S. with the people of Latin America, said Susie Meyer, membership officer for the Partners’ international office in Washington, D.C.
“We started with this traditional model of partnership where we would have a brother and sister chapter — one in Latin America, one in the United States,” Meyer said. “Since then, we’ve expanded that network so that any of our members can connect with any of our chapters throughout the U.S.”
The Partners’ Wyoming chapter, headed by Dorly Piske, has been increasing its activities for a number of years, hosting dancers, singers and even teachers and soccer coaches from Brazil, sending university students to South America to assist with English language immersion programs, and supporting high school ambassador exchanges.
Goiás, Brazil is more than 5,000 miles from Wyoming — but on Saturday, the two states felt a little closer when Brazilian performers brought dancing, music, singing and even martial arts to the University of Wyoming for a night of cultural celebration.
The celebration, dubbed “Festa Brasil,” was made possible by students and others affiliated with Partners of the Americas, which today serves as an international collaboration connecting communities in the United States with countries across Central and South America.
The event’s featured guest was Brazilian singer-songwriter Lupa Mabuze, who traveled from São Paulo, Brazil, to perform at UW as a member of the Partners organization.
“The Partners is very important, not just to me, but to the culture,” he said.
During events such as Festa Brasil, Partners also draws on the talents of international UW students who came to the university from Brazil and brought their artistic talents with them, Piske said.
“We believe it will make a significant contribution to the internationalization of the university, but also of our community,” she said.
While a UW student group has worked with the Wyoming chapter for at least seven years, the registered student organization only became affiliated with the national organization in 2017. UW student Nicolas Arizaga heads the group, which is the Partners’ first student group in the United States.
“We want to have this network of collaboration in a way that students from UW can either go there or support projects in Latin America, as well as (have) Latin America support projects that we may have here in Laramie,” he said. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Latin America here on campus.”
The international program seeks to bring residents of the Western Hemisphere a little closer together, Piske said, and does this through a variety of exchanges covering a range of topics.
“The focus of these exchanges would be cultural, social — in terms of community development and community projects — and academic as well,” she said.
With such a wide range of possibilities, the Partners program looks different in different places.
“Every single chapter focuses itself on something they want to develop or they focus on something they think they’re community needs,” Arizaga said. “So, it’s not only cultural.”
Festa Brasil served as a launching off point for the newly affiliated group, which is already actively setting up and supporting exchanges between Wyoming and Latin America.
In doing do, Arizaga said the group might be able to dispel misconception about not only Brazil, but other Central and South American countries as well.
“We were thinking here at UW, there are so many stereotypes we want to break and so we can start from a cultural event … so we can start doing actual projects next semester,” he said. “So, this is a start of something bigger.”
Festa Brasil could become a yearly event if there is a demand for it, Piske said. And Meyer added the group was always looking for volunteers.
“Our whole network is based on volunteers, which is great because people are there because they want to be there and they’re super passionate,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can get in touch with the group through its Wyoming Partners of the Americas Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.