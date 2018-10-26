The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie Main Street Alliance hosted an open house Wednesday to present plans for revamping Third Street in 2021. The plans include new opportunities for public art, better pedestrian access and improved traffic flow to the downtown area.
The open house gave the public a chance to see and offer feedback on the designs for the proposed improvements to the street. Kory Cramer, resident engineer for WYDOT, said he collaborated with the City and the Laramie Main Street Alliance to design the main upgrades to the intersections and street, making sure it meets pedestrian and driver needs as well as the updated standards for accessibility for those with disabilities.
“WYDOT tried to work with them through this project since we’re coming through to re-surface the road, change the intersection of Grand and Third to concrete, and upgrade all the signals throughout the Third Street corridor,” Cramer said. “It’s hard, because you’re trying to balance that with the DOT, as Third Street is a highway, actually. So, we’re trying to balance the idea of maintaining a highway performance but also accommodating an urban downtown area type situation, so I think we’ve kind of came to some pretty good compromises.”
The Laramie Main Street Alliance has been working on the project for several years now. Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Main Street, said the alliance talked to business owners, residents and “people who share our vision to have a vibrant downtown” to get a feel for what the community wanted.
“We heard people say they wanted to feel safe as pedestrians crossing the intersections and accessing the businesses,” Sherwood said. “They also wanted it to look beautiful — so, more space for public art or landscaping or lighting — and just for the street to function similar to how Second Street feels; we have a lot of events or parades or window shopping happening. If we could transfer that energy to the Third Street corridor, we know that the businesses on those blocks will start to thrive, their sales will go up, maybe they’ll hire more people, more sales tax being collected — it is a good thing for our community.”
Since Third Street is part of a highway, it’s easy for motorists to pick up too much speed going through downtown, making pedestrians potentially feel unsafe.
“That’s where the median islands came in, to break up line of sight and because they want to display some art in those medians,” Cramer said. “[Main Street] determined what blocks they would consider kind of the downtown area, which is the end to end on where the medians are. That was more of a visual break up to say, ‘Hey were coming to a different area of Third — a downtown area, a little more of a shopper- and pedestrian-friendly area.’”
Cramer added the design includes timing the signals to slow the flow of traffic to help accommodate pedestrians, but as a compromise, certain intersections will restrict left turns during peak hours — like morning or afternoon commutes — to help traffic flow smoothly.
“By doing that, you can kind of split up the turns, keep traffic flowing and get people to turn on other side streets,” Cramer said. “That being said, those are only during the peak times, so the rest of the time you’re going to be able to turn on all of those streets. So, hopefully that should be more of a positive impact than a negative.”
While Sherwood said most of the people who had come to the open house expressed excitement for the project, she had heard some concerns as well, including a Laramie resident working as a truck driver who told her he was nervous about truck access to the street. Cramer said he also heard both positive and negative feedback about the design.
“There’s been some concerns of the few parking spots that would be lost due to some of the bulbouts and the median lines.” Cramer said. “We tried to impact the least amount of parking as possible while trying to accommodate more pedestrian friendly movements across Third Street and trying to keep the attention on the downtown area.”
Cramer added they plan to include places where the sidewalk extends farther in the road, called bulbouts, to give pedestrians and vehicles better visibility of each other at the intersections. Although features like bulbouts help make the area more pedestrian friendly, Cramer said they aren’t planning to include bike lanes, since it would cause them to lose a lane of regular traffic.
“The thing we have to remember — Grand Avenue and Third Street, those are highways,” Cramer said. “You typically don’t want to encourage mixing bicycle and vehicle movements on arterials like that.”
The design is mostly finished, Cramer said, and although they can make small adjustments based on feedback from the public, he wants to avoid too many changes that could delay the construction away from 2021.
“That doesn’t mean something can’t change along the way, but at this point we’re trying to keep that to a minimum because every time you make a change, the schedule gets pushed and cost goes up.” Cramer said.
Looking forward, Sherwood said Main Street plans to continue its “fundraising momentum” to help pay for some of the improvements, including applying for grants and hosting events like Brew Fest. She added they are starting to look at potential places for new art installations leading up to 2021 as well.
“Between now and then, how can we be proactive about taking the lead on public art?” Sherwood said. “We don’t have to wait for the construction to start to do another mural on Third Street or find a place for an installation. We don’t have to wait for this plan to be in place to do community clean up days along Third Street. So, there are things we can do now to kind of prep for that bigger-picture vision.”
Anyone who could not make it to the open house can send questions or comments about the project to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov and downtownlaramie@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.