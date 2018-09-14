Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Jesse Jones, 35, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a seat belt violation.
WEDNESDAY
Maria Rosales, 42, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
Mark Rojas, 20, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
THURSDAY
Maddison Clark, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Jacob Montgomery, 33, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:19 p.m., 700 block of South Cedar, animal bite.
1:48 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
4:25 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
WEDNESDAY
8:47 a.m., 800 block of Plaza, theft.
4:47 p.m., 17th and Garfield, accident.
5:55 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
8:09 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
THURSDAY
10:43 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:56 a.m., 20 block of Indian Springs, theft.
12:39 p.m., 10 block of Knoll, theft.
3:01 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 11, theft.
