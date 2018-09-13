Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court,
Lyric S. Vigil, 20, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Rachel F. Gibson, 21, Laramie, was fined $277 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
Andrew M. Bowen, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for failure to possess/display a driver’s license.
Dieter W. Sturm, 78, Laramie, was fined $85 for expired plates.
Mike Uribe, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $337 for public intoxication.
Jonathan B. Quick, 31, Maryville, Missouri, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Jose Santos Gervacio Zamorano, 23, Laramie, was fined $135 driving without a valid driver’s license and $125 for expired plates.
Angelo R. Flores, 26, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
John G. Smith, 19, Fort Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication and $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Luane F. Kees, 55 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Abigail K. Soddy, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance.
Ryan W. Wicklander, 33, Laramie, was fined $535 for disorderly conduct.
Ashley P. Goosman, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $585 for shoplifting and $485 for shoplifting on a different date.
Elizabeth A. Douglass, 53, Bellvue, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Scott A. Chamberlin, 51, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Barbara D. Page, 60, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dean M. Roddick, 60, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jennifer P. Hanft, 50, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding.
Eugene P. Paulo, 59, Prunedale, California, was fined 120 for speeding.
Brooke D. Smith, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kathleen D. Caldwell, 56, Yuba City, California, was fined $120 for speeding.
Donna F. Oliver, 35, Casper, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Montana J. Malburg, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was fined $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence and $435 for possession of a controlled substance. The offenses occurred July 29.
Jacob R. Winkler, 28, Cheyenne, was fined $337 for public intoxication.
Valadimir Datsko, 54, Churchville, Pennsylvania, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Matthew A. McOmie, 37, Lander, was fined $430, with 30 days in jail (23 suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $430 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license on a different date.
Michael A. Johnson, 35, Vidor, Texas, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Bruce M. Bender, 30, Greeley, Colorado, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Daniel J. Clark, 31, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Leevi Lafaele, 18, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Nicholas D. Puente, 22, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (88 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred July 29.
Jesse R. Remmerde, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Ashton M. Rogers, 26, Laramie, was fined $245 for speeding.
Hailey C. Hanes, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Devynn M. Duffy, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates, $530 for failure to maintain insurance and $130 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jace R. Terfehr, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for disorderly conduct.
Dylan M. Larson, 23, Laramie, was fined $469.35 for damaging property.
Daniel V. Gunther, 25, Laramie, was fined $935, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred March 21.
Christina Macias, 31, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Kristina M. Villeneuve, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $285 for shoplifting.
Andrew D. Rutland, 31 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $285 for shoplifting.
William J. Higgins, 29, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Cory M. Blankenship, 28, Anchorage, Alaska, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob C. Beckett, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Timothy R. Morton, 44 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Regan M. O’Donnell-Smith, 21, Milliken, Colorado, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Matthew R. Cronin, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Joshua M. Kershner, 23, Hastings, Nebraska, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Megan R. Stewart, 32, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Cody Lee Castle, 43, Laramie, was fined $375 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
Dana Rae Oder, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $535 for shoplifting.
Dillon L. Hartranft, 20, Laramie, was fined $137 for speed or acceleration contest and $245 for speeding.
Amirkhizi S. Alireza, 59 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for disorderly conduct — language.
Edward Lewis Riedesel Jr., 61 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $690, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (150 suspended), for driving under the influence and $285 for failure to maintain insurance. The offenses occurred May 12.
Kenneth Martinez, 56, Laramie, was fined $435 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Matthew W. Shaffer, 27, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Holly A. Tolibas, 43, Redondo Beach, California, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Bernard D. Mokalo, 41 at the time of the offense, Denver, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Zackary B. Johnson, 24, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance and $135 for expired plates.
Robert R. Single, 48, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding and escapee.
Glenn R. Bizzarro, 52, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Shauna L. Hakala, 38, Cheyenne, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Sterling P. Benally, 26 at the time of the offense, Shiprock, New Mexico, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Marc P. Mount, 23 at the time of the offense, Denver, was fined $142 for speeding.
Anthony D. Allen, 53, Laramie, was fined $146 for speeding.
Paula M. Torres, 36, Laramie, was fined $188 for speeding.
Adarsh Puthiya Parambath, 22, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Thomas G. Fogle, 56, Louisville, Kentucky, was fined $146 for speeding.
Matthew A. Wilkens, 23, Broomfield, Colorado, was fined $125 for speeding.
Robert A. Bryant, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Ricardo B. DeJesus, 25, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding.
Andrew P. Kidd, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kevin M. Collins, 45, Arion, Iowa, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
Hope Shanell Jackson, 20, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding.
Michael G. Dunlap, 52, Longmont, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Christian P. Lassen, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dalton M. Proud, 23, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 18.
Erik A. Mann, 44, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Laramie, was fined $425, with a sentence of 60 days in jail (53 suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Daniel Kelso, 35, Alabama, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
