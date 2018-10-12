Colorado man arrested for felony larceny
A Laramie Police Department officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle parked and running behind a business at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Garfield Street. The officer felt it was suspicious because of the time and the location, according to an LPD news release.
The officer’s investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of Dylan J. Perko, an 18-year-old Colorado resident, for felony larceny. Perko’s bond has not been set yet, and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Larceny is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
Laramie woman arrested for felony fraud by check
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Albany County Plains Employee Credit Union for the report of non-sufficient fund checks that was deposited at the credit union.
The officer’s investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of Mindy R. Lamborn, a 32-year-old Laramie resident, for fraud by check, according to an LPD news release. Lamborn was released from the Albany County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 signature bond
Fraud by check is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the fraudulent check was for the sum of $1,000 or more or if the offender is convicted of fraud by check involving two or more checks issued within any 60-day period in the state of Wyoming totaling $1,000 or more in the aggregate.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Anne Huntington, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
TUESDAY
James Hollings, 40, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession of a controlled substance, interference and conspiracy.
Chairrity Meehan, 30, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of conspiracy and interference.
Mindy Lamborn, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of check fraud.
WEDNESDAY
Grady McIntosh, 26, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Kayte Alvey, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
THURSDAY
Damion Anaya, 22, California, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Holly Shelton, 28, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:45 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
12:07 p.m., 800 block of Lewis, hit and run.
1:07 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
4:56 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
7:30 p.m., 1600 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
9:04 p.m., Ninth and Harney, accident.
TUESDAY
9:14 a.m., 1400 block of Steele, dead body found — natural causes.
9:31 a.m., 600 block of Ivinson, explosives (non-criminal).
1:13 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, theft.
3:31 p.m., 30th and Garfield, accident.
3:32 p.m., 500 block of North Third, fight.
4:21 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
5:55 p.m., 1400 block of Kearney, trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
9:02 a.m., Third and Russell, accident.
9:46 a.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
10:23 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
12:56 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
1:38 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
2:24 p.m., 600 block of Fremont, accident.
4:02 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
5:56 p.m., 600 block of Ivinson, open container violation.
9:52 p.m., Sixth and Canby, accident.
10:45 p.m., 500 block of Harney, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:18 p.m,. 1200 block of Dally Ridge, theft.
5:41 p.m., 100 block of Circle, possible kidnapping.
11:24 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
TUESDAY
1:05 p.m., 40 block of Weber Creek, possible assault and battery.
4:45 p.m., 10 block of Hermosa, trespassing.
6:10 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
