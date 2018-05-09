Albany County Detention Center
MAY 2
Taylor Jarnigan, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver.
Chelsea Begay, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
FRIDAY
Zebulon Malesker, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and speeding.
Adrian Lopez, 45, Colorado, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Jonathan Mallow, 31, Oklahoma, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Carley Bukendorf, 33, Colorado, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Robert Ridinger, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and trespassing.
George Weir, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
SATURDAY
Jonathan Gale, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Erin Worley, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ruben Zuniga, 45, California, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful contact.
Travis Richards, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Jeremy Shill, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Doyle Jarnagin, 42, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of bond violations.
Joseph Paredes, 25, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY
Lynnea Rowe, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:03 p.m., 15th and Shields, accident.
6:17 p.m., 2600 block of Norris, animal bite.
THURSDAY
9:05 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
9:32 a.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, theft.
10:58 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
FRIDAY
2:25 a.m., 400 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
1:04 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
5:23 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, hit and run.
6:06 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, accident.
8:05 p.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
11:11 p.m., 2500 block of Soldier Springs, alleged impaired driver.
2:26 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
8:31 a.m., 600 block of Curtis, dead body found — natural causes.
12:15 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
12:17 p.m., 300 block of Grand, trespassing.
1:16 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
5:56 p.m., 1700 block of Sherman Hill, theft.
7:40 p.m., 1300 block of Custer, vandalism.
SATURDAY
12:56 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
2:27 a.m., Ninth and Lewis, possible domestic disturbance.
2:32 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:49 a.m., Grand and Vista, alleged impaired driver.
8:18 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
11:17 a.m., 100 block of South First, burglary.
2:15 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, accident.
2:19 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
2:20 p.m., 700 block of South Cedar, burglary.
MONDAY
9:14 a.m., Ninth and Curtis, possible assault and battery.
10:38 a.m., 1400 block of Beaufort, possible hit and run.
12:06 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
12:13 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, theft.
12:39 p.m., First and Grand, vandalism.
12:55 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, littering.
3:54 p.m., 1300 block of North 18th, theft.
7:26 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
7:33 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, shoplifting.
7:45 p.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
7:48 p.m., 700 block of Lewis, vandalism.
6:48 p.m., 400 block of West Flint, vandalism.
TUESDAY
9:52 a.m., Third and Kearney, accident.
10:14 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:17 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, theft.
FRIDAY
3:38 p.m., 30 block of Dizzy Horse, theft.
SATURDAY
9:46 a.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, trespassing.
2:32 p.m., 100 block of Git Along, trespassing.
5:44 p.m., 30 block of Hidden Valley, trespassing.
SUNDAY
4:14 p.m., 10 block of Olson, hit and run.
MONDAY
9:27 a.m.,
4200 block of Soldier Springs, theft.
11:52 a.m., 2500 block of Sky View, theft.
7:56 p.m., 10 block of Sammons, unauthorized use of vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.