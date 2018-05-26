Dog bite reported
A dog bite occurred on about May 20 likely in the area of 17th and Person streets, according to a Laramie Police Department news release. The victim was not able to remember the exact date or location of the bite.
The victim was bitten on the front of her thigh by one of two dogs after they came out the front door of their house. The two dogs also knocked her down to the ground. She described one of the dogs as black and white but didn’t have details about the second dog. The dogs’ owner, a female, gathered up the two dogs and reportedly spoke with the victim after the incident. The victim did not get any identifying information from the dogs’ owner. The victim is in her early 70s, approximately 5-foot-2, with shoulder-length straight brown hair. She regularly walks in the area where the bite occurred with her dog, a black lab mix.
Locating the dog in question is important for rabies monitoring purposes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dog or the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 721-5385 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 721-2526. The Animal Control Unit would like to remind everyone that animal bites could involve exposure to rabies and that all animal bites must be reported to the Animal Control Unit immediately.
