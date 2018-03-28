Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Jacklyn Candelaria, 48, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:03 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
11:14 a.m., 2000 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
1:40 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
2:05 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
4:27 p.m., 1700 block of Boswell, vandalism.
5:41 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
TUESDAY
7:47 a.m., Fillmore and Harrison, accident.
8:46 a.m., 200 block of South Johnson, possible domestic disturbance.
8:53 a.m., 1500 block of Westview, possible domestic disturbance.
9:04 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, fight.
9:26 a.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:49 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
12:12 p.m., 10 block of Fetterman, burglary.
8:36 p.m., 10 block of Sammons, theft.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 29 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Jack L. Clement Larosa, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Franklin Weil, 55, Laramie, was fined $340, with a suspended sentence of 38 days in jail, for driving while license was canceled or suspended.
Tyra A. Gutrick, 18, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron J. Hopper, 24, Laramie, was fined $250 for speeding and $935, with a suspended sentence of 179 days in jail, for driving while under the influence. The offenses occurred Feb. 4.
Grady B. Sanders, 20, Laramie, was fined $185 for driving too fast for conditions.
Autumn M. Meyer, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $337 for public intoxication.
Thomas R.H. Witkop, 32, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Devery R. McIntosh, 18, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Matthew Van Norman, 20, Laramie, was fined $135 for leaving vehicle unattended.
Zachary D. Riedesel, 18, Laramie, was fined $542.98 for shoplifting.
Chloe L. Tolbert, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance.
Shan Ross Still, 23 at the time of the offense, Casper, was fined $435 for driving while license was canceled or suspended, $785 for resisting/aiding an escapee and $3,435, with a suspended sentence of 80 days in jail, for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 23.
Angelica L. Vasquez, 23, Laramie, was fined $935, with a suspended sentence of 179 days in jail, for driving while under the influence and $185 for duty upon striking an unattended vehicle. The offenses occurred Dec. 3.
Johann G. Lanning, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Seunggyu Lee, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $235 for public intoxication.
Caleb R. Dahill, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.