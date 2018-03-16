Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
—
Kevin M. Brown: 285 N. Pierce St.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Jacob A. Evans, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance, $435 for a second count of failure to maintain insurance and $145 for expired plates.
Robert L. Munoz, 21, Laramie, 21, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Timothy J. Olsen, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Jose D. Lemus, 39, Laramie, was fined $225 for expired plates.
Cade M. Bednarchik, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Joseph M. Painter, 24, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $275 for a hit and run with an occupied vehicle.
Anthony Michael Shields, 25, Laramie, was fined $1,047.95, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (172 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 21.
Rudy Fox, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $1,385, with a sentence of 45 days in jail (44 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 17.
Megan K. Mikkelson, 34 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $275 for passing a stopped school bus.
Obaid M. Safier, 23, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Kent W. Walker, 49, Laramie, was fined $535, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for failure to maintain insurance, $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $325 for speeding in a school zone.
Franklin Weil, 55, Laramie, was fined $340, with a sentence of 45 days in jail (38 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Zackary N. Johnson, 23, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.