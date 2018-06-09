Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Noah Munoz, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Frank Rodriguez, 40, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Jordan Martin, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
Nathaniel Ernst, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ty Beck, 23, Upton, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested.
They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:21 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
10:19 p.m., Third and Clark, alleged impaired driver.
10:45 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
FRIDAY
1:20 a.m., 400 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
6:52 a.m., 300 block of North Hodgeman, burglary.
10:58 a.m., 800 block of Custer, animal bite.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
5:54 p.m., 30 block of Valley, burglary.
FRIDAY
2:23 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130 and Big Hollow, alleged impaired driver.
Municipal Court
Keith A. Swanson, 54, Laramie, was fined $285 for $285 for failure to maintain insurance, $125 for expired plates and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Kirby W. Rheiner, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Edward Hamill, 62, Laramie, was fined $372 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
Bret R. Holmes, 25 at the time of the offense, Henderson, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jill Z. Bailey, 43, Bakersfield, California, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right-of-way when turning.
David D. Rogers, 34, Laramie, was fined $127 for speeding.
Charles E. Moore, 36, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
Elli F. Miller, 32, Laramie, was fined $530 for possession of a controlled substance.
Zackary N. Johnson, 23, Laramie, was fined $437 for failure to maintain insurance.
Nathan E. Willis, 20, Wheatland, was fined minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol and $335 for public intoxication.
Landon Hubert, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $332 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle J. Perl, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $332 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol and $330 for a separate count of minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Sebastian K. King, 25, Laramie, was fined $330 for public intoxication.
Danisha Rae Bynum, 24, Laramie, was fined $235 for fighting.
Austin J. Skinner, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Abdulmohsen R. Alghanim, 21, Laramie, was fined $425 and sentenced to seven days in jail for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Maria E. Sandoval, 59 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Nevada Hunter Patzer, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Maggie R. Bauer, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Terrell R. Hunter, 20, Big Piney, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct — language.
J.D. Fear, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Justin T. Ramos, 21, Laramie, was fined $245 for speeding.
Jak F. Tanner, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Cody J. Meese, 19, Laramie, was fined $387 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Mitchell A. Bell, was fined $387 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle P. Leadbetter, 19, Laramie, was fined $385 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Rowan S. Hawk, 21, Laramie, was fined $1,267 for an animal nuisance violation.
Roger John Sandoval, 33, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance and $335 for fighting.
Jared T. Lusko, 34 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $1,105, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (160 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Feb. 18.
Cindy K. Eder, 58, Laramie, was fined $137 for passing a stopped school bus.
Lynnea J. Rowe, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $230 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Steven C. Benjamin, 23, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Elijah J. Wenger, 28, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Kaitlin S. Lee, 21, Baggs, was fined $375 for speeding in a school zone.
Marcus A. Frye, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Clarissa M. Tompkins, 19, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Brook L. Weibel, 20, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Robert L. Ridinger, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for trespassing and $775 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Marissa K. McQueen, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $775, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (90 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred May 6.
Jessica A. Goff, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for shoplifting.
Raghamohan Rajamohan, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Ryan J. Connell, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Ivan Hernandez, 19, Laramie, was fined $530 for possession of a controlled substance.
Adam O. Burke, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
