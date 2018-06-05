Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
TommyLee Zink, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Luis Rodriguez, 29, Las Vegas, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Marlena Herrera, 57, New Mexico, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Richard Aguilar, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ronald Manuelito, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and no interlock.
SATURDAY
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Nicholle Micklich, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth.
SUNDAY
Anthony McClury, 37, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Jovanni Urbina, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Moises Lacomb, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
MONDAY
Dylan Larson, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference, resistance and vandalism.
Camron Bunnell, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
1:04 p.m., 1700 block of Roberts, burglary.
1:15 p.m., 700 block of 16th, animal bite.
1:37 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
3:38 p.m., 700 block of North Third, fight.
3:47 p.m., Boulder and Grand, accident.
5:14 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
10:24 p.m., Hayes and Harrison, vandalism.
10:51 p.m., 200 block of South Eighth, alleged impaired driver.
11:20 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
12:38 a.m., 300 block of Harney, hit and run.
9:59 a.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
12:09 p.m., 600 block of Mitchell, theft.
12:57 p.m., 500 block of North Sixth, vandalism.
3:30 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
4:01 p.m., 1500 block of North Fourth, accident.
5:03 p.m., 1100 block of Palmer, animal bite.
5:27 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
7:07 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
12:46 p.m., 300 block of University, littering.
3:39 p.m., 100 block of South Seventh, accident.
8:10 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
10 a.m., 22nd and Harney, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4:39 p.m., 2600 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft.
SATURDAY
8:43 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot, theft.
SUNDAY
11:55 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
1:31 p.m., 30 block of Wyoming Highway 130, burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.