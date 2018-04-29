Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
12:20 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
1:10 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
2:22 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
3:17 p.m., 300 block of Harney, accident.
3:20 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, hit and run.
9:06 p.m., Third and Russell, alleged impaired driver.
11:32 p.m., 900 block of South 11th, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
2:07 a.m., 800 block of Russell, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
7:59 a.m., 500 block of Sheridan, theft.
8:15 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
8:29 a.m., 120 block of North Third, theft.
9:26 a.m., 1600 block of Shields, theft.
9:52 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, theft.
9:55 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
5:26 p.m., 5900 block of Howe, littering.
FRIDAY
8:17 a.m., 900 block of Wyoming Highway 230, dead body found — natural causes.
