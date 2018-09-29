Figure skater Adam Rippon, who won a bronze medal in February at South Korea’s Winter Olympics, is in Laramie this weekend filming a segment for ABC News’s “Nightline.”
Rippon is interviewing University of Wyoming students and public figures like State Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, about how Laramie’s culture has changed in the 20 years since Matthew Shepard was beaten to death in 1998.
The 28-year-old figure skater became the first openly gay man to win a medal at the Winter Olympics this year.
“Everyone was 100 percent right,” Rippon said. “(Laramie) is really one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. It’s serene. It is a small town but there’s something very welcoming. I’ve only been here a few hours and I’ve already run into people who’ve come up to me and we’ve chatted about what it’s like living here. It’s been a really great experience so far.”
Rippon on Monday joined a cast in New York City for a reading of “The Laramie Project,” a 2000 play that recreates Shepard’s death and its aftermath.
The Monday event, hosted by CNN host Anderson Cooper, included actress Mary Louise Parker, Broadway actors and Shepard’s parents.
Rippon played Aaron Kreifels, the UW student who found Shepard’s beaten body while on a bike ride.
The most memorable part of the experience, Rippon said, was hearing Shepard’s father read the statement he delivered during the 1999 murder trial.
“I was 8-years-old during the events of Matthew Shepard, so I didn’t remember much, but now as I dig deeper into the story … it hits really close to home,” Rippon said. “It was a pretty powerful moment. It was probably something I’ll never forget. Especially in the dress rehearsal, when it was the first time I heard him speak. Everything (Shepard’s parents have) been through — that they relive this tragedy every year but they’ve also taken something and tried to make something good out of something so evil. … The activism they really pursued immediately after the murder of their son really helped make a huge difference for a lot of people. I’m definitely one of those people.”
Now in Laramie, Rippon joined a tour Friday afternoon of the “Wild West Social Justice Mural” downtown, which depicts prominent social activists in Wyoming’s history.
That tour was led by the artist Adrienne Vitter and guest speakers like John Griffin, one of the members of the Black 14, who spoke about his experience at the University of Wyoming.
“Every time I see this (mural), it’s moving,” Griffin said.
In 1969, Griffin and 13 other black football players on the UW football team tried to wear black armbands during a game against Brigham Young University to protest the Mormon church’s discrimination against blacks. In response, UW football coach Lloyd Eaton kicked the 14 players off the team.
“By virtue of what (Eaton) did to us, the NFL didn’t want to touch us,” Griffin said as Rippon listened on.
As the figure skater interviews Laramie residents this weekend, he said he’s particularly interesting to hear the experiences of young gay people.
“I’m curious what it was like growing up as a gay person in the ’90s and how things have changed,” he said. “I’m from a small town, too. I’m from Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, and it’s totally different from the experience kids have today. I didn’t come out until I was in my early 20s.”
Rippon said the 20th anniversary of Shepard’s death is an opportunity “to remind ourselves of how far we’ve come and how much work we still have to do.”
“There are hate crimes that still happen like this and they happen inside the LGBTQ community,” he said. “We know this still exists, so we learn our history so that we don’t repeat it.”
The ultimately goal, he said, should be to eradicate hate of gay people.
“When we can retweet a story about LGBTQ excellence, whether that’s a gay man or a trans woman or a gay person of color — when we can retweet a story about that and there isn’t a comment that’s hateful, I think that’s when we’re in a good place.”
