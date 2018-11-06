Local doctor hosting class on fatigue
Are you so tired that even small things feel like big tasks? Does fatigue keep you from feeling like you are fully participating in life? Are you tired of reading what other people are doing on Facebook, but feel like you don’t have the energy to do those things? Did you know 27 percent of Americans who are getting enough sleep still wake up feeling tired four times a week or more?
Increasingly, Americans are feeling more tired than ever before. Usually fatigue is not all in your head, and usually it isn’t just because you are getting older. Being tired is often a cry for help from your body that something isn’t working right, and it usually is something that can be fixed.
Being Tired Isn’t All In Your Head: 3 Natural Tricks For More Energy So You Don’t Have To Be Stuck On The Sidelines Of Life is set for 5:30 p.m. today at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. (Reynolds Crossing). Shawn Palmer attendees will discuss:
n Why your fatigue can be caused by something physical, even when all your labs look normal
n Why fatigue may be a warning sign of something bigger
n How to identify the hidden causes of fatigue and how to treat them
Classes, breastfeeding events planned for November
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and noon Nov. 13 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 with questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon today and Nov. 20 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Laramie Young Professionals
hosting Gary Crum
The next Laramie Young Professionals luncheon is slated for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
Gary Crum, chairman and CEO of Western States Bank, is the guest speaker.
Crum began his banking career in 1986 and has served in several different positions throughout his career for different organizations, directing them to successful growth, according to a news release. He is actively involved in the community through various organizations such as Cowboy Joe Club Board Member and past president, First United Methodist Church Lay Leader, Ivinson Memorial Hospital Board member and Foundation Executive Board member, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Board and past president, Laramie Lions Club member and past president, University of Wyoming AD Council Member, UW Landscaping Committee and Wyoming Football Foundation member.
Crum also serves as president of the western region for the Boy Scouts of America and scoutmaster, as well as the nominating chair for the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, a role he has had for many years, the release states.
Republicans hosting election party
The Albany County Republican Party is planning an election party for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Appetizers will be furnished. The public is invited.
‘The Rhinoceros’
to start today
The University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. today at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Nov. 10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Tashi Norbu visit
6-8 p.m. today, UW Art Museum
3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Rolling Tattoo
5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday, UW Art Museum
6-8 p.m. Thursday, UW Art Museum
Artist Tashi Norbu was educated as a traditional Tibetan thangka painter at the office of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India, according to a news release. Norbu is visiting Laramie and has the following events planned:
n Partnering with local musicians, Norbu will create a large mural in a short time span, as a type of performance art from 6-8 p.m. today in the Rotunda Gallery in the University of Wyoming Art Museum. The event is free to the public. The mural will be on display through July 27. Norbu’s mural will be added to the Art Museum’s permanent collection. Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/exhibitions/current/tashi-norbu-live-painting or www.tashinorbu.com for more information.
n The UW Art Museum has partnered with Rolling Tattoo to offer the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a tattoo performed by Norbu, the release states. Tattoos will be performed from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rolling Tattoo, 717 S. First St. Walk-in customers interested in receiving a meditative tattoo experience can sign up on a first-come, first-serves basis. Pre-drawn designs are available, and prices vary.
n The public is invited to join Norbu in meditation from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Cushions and chairs are provided. Whether attendees are first-time participants or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. The event is open to the public.
n Norbu plans to teach attendees how to create a painting of a Buddha according to the principles of ancient Tibetan iconography, according to a news release. This is a great opportunity for novice painters to learn a new skill or for more advanced practitioners to develop skills. The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The workshop will combine traditional Tibetan methods with modern freestyle, giving a unique beauty to your very own contemporary Tibetan art piece. Participants will be able to choose their preferred colors. All materials are provided. Admission is $10 per person and limited to 25 participants 16 and older. Go to artmuseum.catalog.instructure.com/courses/tashinorbu11082018 to register.
Mindfulness practice canceled for this week
Mindfulness practice for and Tweens and Teens, usually scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St., is cancelled for this week, Nov. 7. Weekly session will resume Nov. 14.
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Laramie Business Alliance seeking
member nominations
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance wants to remind the public to submit nominations for the new slate of LCBA board members. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday to Nancy Stutzman at nstutzman75@gmail.com or Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org.
When reviewing nominations it is useful to know what involvement the nominee has in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and in the Laramie community, according to a news release. Please send a paragraph covering community and LCBA involvement when submitting a nomination.
The individual must meet the following requirements:
n In good standing with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
n Local resident of the community
n Demonstrates leadership, service and commitment to the local community
n Exhibits high regards for business and ethical standards within the local community
n Demonstrates commitment both in time and resources to the purpose of the organization
Cancer support group to meet Wednesday
A cancer support group is set to meet at noon Wednesday at in the Community Room of Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. This is a group for patients currently receiving cancer treatment, according to a news release.
