The header on a letter to the editor in Sunday’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly stated that Karen Bienz is a former Albany County School District No. 1 trustee. Bienz currently serves on the board. The mistake was due to editor error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
State Dems set up hotline set up
to assist voters
As Wyoming heads to the polls today, the Wyoming Democratic Party is working to ensure voters have every opportunity to cast their ballots, most notably through the implementation of a Voter Protection program.
Party Chair Joe M. Barbuto said in a Monday statement that, “Our Voter Protection program is in place to ensure every eligible voter has that chance.”
Voters who experience trouble voting can call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for assistance. The hotline will report all issues to WDP’s Voter Protection team.
Biodiversity Movie Series presents
‘Over the Hedge’
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is inviting the public to attend a screening of Dreamwork’s “Over the Hedge” with showings at 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center located at 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be provided.
Local government offices closed for Veteran’s Day
The city of Laramie’s administrative offices and Albany County offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Monday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or www.co.albany.wy.us for more information.
PFLAG meeting
set for Thursday
The monthly meeting of the newly forming Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Chapter meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 E. Garfield St. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and the group welcome participation as our chapter takes root. For more information email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Sunrise Rotary
meeting set
for Wednesday
The public is welcome to join Laramie Sunrise Rotary for its meeting at 6:45a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The presenter will be Jim Mathis of WyoTech. Join the Rotarians for breakfast and to learn more about the future of WyoTech in Laramie and more. For more information go to www.facebook.com/LaramieSunriseRotary.
Women’s club
to meet Friday
The Laramie Women’s Club will be meeting at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. The guest speaker will be Katie Christensen from the U.S. Art Museum. There will also be a silent auction fundraiser happening. Contact Annie Nelson with any questions anniegowyo@aol.com.
