Laramie’s muralists and graffiti artists have a new canvas on which to practice their craft.
The Laramie Free Wall is the newest addition to the downtown public art scene, and as the name suggests, it’s a free space for artists of all kinds to use as they wish.
“Artists have requested to have a wall to practice different styles and techniques, and Devereaux Properties was kind enough to offer this wall,” said Meg Thompson Stanton, Laramie Public Art Coalition coordinator.
The wall is located in the alley that runs from Custer to Kearney streets between Third and Fourth streets. It includes the north and east sides of a low garage behind an apartment building, with one side facing the alley and the other side facing the parking lot of an adjacent property.
“Anybody is welcome to come paint whenever they want,” Thompson Stanton said.
She said the walls are a good practice venue because they’re low to the ground, so artists can reach even the uppermost stretches without much trouble. Plus, the parking lot owners have allowed artists to access the wall from their property.
“It’s an ideal location,” she said.
The wall opened for use earlier this spring. Artist Dan Toro, who has painted several downtown murals, including “Growth” at 416 S. Third St., painted blank train cars along the wall to serve as a backdrop.
Toro, who often uses spray paint in his work, led a spray paint workshop at the wall in mid-May to help fellow artists test out the medium.
“A lot of people are intimidated to use spray paint at first because it’s its own beast, but it actually goes much faster and it’s really fun,” Thompson Stanton said.
Nancy Marlatt, a painter who often works with watercolors, recently painted a fish for the extended “Gill Street” mural in the alley from Grand Avenue to Garfield Street between First and Second Streets.
During her first foray into mural work, she used a brush, being admittedly “terrified” of spray paint.
“The brick had a lot of texture, and it took forever to paint that,” she said.
Meanwhile, she watched as Toro worked quickly and efficiently with spray paint. So, she decided to attend the spray paint workshop.
“He’s very quick, and he’s talented, and good at what he does, so I jumped at this,” she said.
During the workshop, artists made some of the first additions to the formerly blank Free Wall. Working with colors such as yellow, orange, teal, black, pink, purple, blue and green, they painted vegetation, animals, insects and words.
Marlatt said she learned to use artist-grade spray paint, which is available from art supply stores, instead of paint found at hardware stores. She learned not to hold the button too long, in order to avoid drips. An important tip for Wyoming painters: Watch out for the wind.
“It’s a different sort of mindset than brush painting because you do have to commit and just commit to that whole line,” Thompson Stanton said.
There are a few guidelines for using the Free Wall. Artists should use only water-based paint and nothing besides paint. They should keep their subject matter PG-13 rated. And, there’s no guarantee how long their work will remain on the wall before it gets covered.
“It’s supposed to be temporary in nature,” Thompson Stanton said.
Marlatt said she loves the low-pressure environment of the wall.
“You can come down and practice your spray paint skills and really perfect them without feeling like you’re going to mess up a mural,” she said.
In other mural news, a dozen artists are working to complete the “Gill Street” extension, with goal of finishing by the end of June. Also in June, two artists are set to begin work on a mural at the Downtown Clinic, 611 S. Second St.
Email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or find Laramie Public Art on Facebook for more information about future public art events.
