Brad Enzi, who was selected this week to be the new CEO of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, said he is optimistic for the future of Laramie as he brings experience to the job and hopes to build trust.
“I am really excited,” said Brad Enzi, the son of U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming.
It is one of those dream situations where there is a great board and a great team in place for him, he said.
Enzi has worked with small and large businesses for his entire career. He said he started off as a pharmaceutical representative before moving on to work for political action committees in Washington, D.C. After that, he got into the utility industry before moving onto housing development.
All his experience will help Laramie businesses exceed what they thought was possible, Brad Enzi said, and it will just be an extension of what he has done for his entire career.
“The recruiting part is sales,” Brad Enzi said. “We’re going to sell Laramie, which is a great place to sell.”
Brad Enzi said as part of the LCBA, its members want to expand the tax base and employment. He said the University of Wyoming is a big boon for the community, as a lot of technology startups are spawned out of academic institutions. The school also provides a consistent source for trained professionals for the companies.
Serving as a sports coach since he was 13, Enzi said he will be able to build and lead a great team with LCBA to further economic development.
Brad Enzi not only volunteers time to coach basketball, but he has also privately helped veterans’ transition to civilian life.
He said he was contacted by a couple veterans who were seeking help. As he helped them, their friends would see they were doing better and ask for the same assistance. Brad Enzi said he never reached out to a group, but he has just helped individuals reframe how their military experience can be used in the private sector.
Brad Enzi said it is great to return to Laramie after he graduated from the University of Wyoming. It was fun to see how the campus and the community has changed over the past 20 years, he said. The most exciting part is the energy of Laramie — it has a great feel and buzz to it, he said.
Part of his past is an association with the Two Elk power plant. The coal project was headed by Michael J. Ruffatto, who received government subsidies to study carbon capture at the station. Ruffatto was charged with defrauding the federal government and misusing funds.
Brad Enzi was paid by Ruffatto as a liaison with the federal government, WyoFile reported. Ruffatto was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must pay millions in restitution in June. Brad Enzi was not charged in the case.
Brad Enzi said he had nothing to do with the criminal activity and he has had very little opportunity to tell his side. He hopes he will be able to build trust with the Laramie community as he wants to put the incident behind him.
Brad Enzi will be assuming the role of CEO for LCBA on Monday.
