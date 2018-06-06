From state budget cuts and staff layoffs to strategic plans and rising enrollment, the University of Wyoming has undergone significant transformations in the past few years.
Those transformations are as visible as they are anywhere in the university’s new leadership.
Of the 11 positions that report directly to President Laurie Nichols, only three are occupied by people who had those positions three years ago. The other eight positions have either been created, replaced or are currently occupied by an interim appointment following a retirement.
By the end of 2018, five of UW’s seven vice presidents will likely be filled by people appointed since Nichols took office in May 2016.
Nichols said while changes in leadership bring both benefits and challenges, they allow for growth and re-examination at the division level.
“I think anytime you bring in a new leader at the vice president position — this would certainly be true at dean’s level as well — you get new energy, you certainly get new ideas and you get perhaps a new vision for that unit or that division,” she said.
Vice President of Information Technology Robert Aylward and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Ben Blalock — who is better known as President and CEO of the UW Foundation — are the only two vice presidents who predate Nichols’ hiring. Athletics Director Tom Burman, who also reports to Nichols, has been director since 2006.
Aylward, Blalock and Burman are the only three people who report directly to Nichols who previously reported to President Dick McGinity in 2015.
“There’s been quite a bit of turnover — primarily due to retirements,” Nichols said.
Within three months of Nichols’ arrival at UW, Kate Miller started as provost and vice president of academic affairs — the university’s second-ranking leadership position.
In 2017, UW hired Tara Evans as general counsel, Emily Monago as its first chief diversity officer, and Dan Maxey as the president’s chief of staff, a new position at the university. UW replaced its vice president for student affairs and its vice president for research and economic development — both of which were vacated by retirees.
While Monago was hired under Nichols’ administration, the position was created at the recommendation of her successor, McGinity.
“When we started to search for his replacement, (McGinity) and the board put that search for a diversity officer on hold … in some respect for the yet-to-be-identified president because that would be a position that the new president would be working with,” said UW Board of Trustees President Dave True. “And then when President Nichols got on board and got her feet on the ground, she … resurrected that search.”
In 2018, both Vice President for Government and Community Affairs Chris Boswell and Vice President for Administration Bill Mai announced plans to retire. Boswell was succeeded by Meredith Asay, who serves in an interim capacity as UW begins the search for a permanent vice president. Mai will be succeeded by Neil Theobald, who begins at UW with the start of the next fiscal year July 1.
The surge of retirements throughout the past three years could have been more difficult for the university, True said, if some vice presidents nearing retirement had not intentionally stayed on to see through the presidential transition.
“I hate to see people leave but there have been some very good people added to the university,” he said. “I think several of them stuck around because of the transition at the university. They were very dedicated to serving the university and the state.”
The slate of new leaders at the university bring their own ideas to UW, Nichols said.
“On the positive side, it’s kind of a refresh or a restart or a revitalization of a unit and that’s always healthy — unless you’ve had too much turnover for a unit and I have seen that happen from time to time,” Nichols said. “But assuming that you’re coming off of, perhaps, a leader that’s been there for quite some time, bringing in that new leadership can be a very healthy time of revitalization.”
Nichols said she saw this happen in many of the divisions which experienced a change in leadership since she started in 2016 — but it’s not always smooth sailing.
“On the downside of it, it’s change,” Nichols said. “So, that’s probably the more challenging part — especially when you get quite a few of these positions turning over at roughly the same time.”
She added everyone responds differently to change, with some appreciating it more than others.
“It can seem a little bit, at times, chaotic,” Nichols said. “It takes me time to train and mentor these people and so it can be quite an intense demand on my time because I do try to spend more time with our new people.”
Nichols is the master of spin. She tells you what she wants you to believe. Many of the "retirees" participated in the VSIP program. As usual, UW remains top-heavy. These new hires don't bring "new energy", they bring a new price tag.
