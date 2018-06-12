More than 40 Native American high school students hailing from three states arrived at the University of Wyoming on Monday, ready to sample campus life during the Native American Summer Institute.
The visiting students live in the residence halls, eat at Washakie Dining Center, explore Laramie and the surrounding area, meet with faculty and take part in academic work — everything an enrolled freshman might explore and experience during their first year at UW.
“It’s really to start creating the mindset — on the reservation, with high school youth — that there’s an expectation to go to college, that it shouldn’t be an exception,” said James Trosper, director of UW’s Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center.
While most institute activities are geared toward — and only open to — the visiting high school students, a cultural performance today called the “Circle of Dance” will be open to the public.
“It will be an exhibition of Native American regalia and dance,” Trosper said. “And there will be detailed explanations about all of the dance categories and where they originated from and how they’re practiced today among the Plains tribes.”
The Eagle Spirit Indian Dancers and North Bear Drum Group will perform at 7 p.m. in UW College of Education Auditorium with indigenous instruments and both traditional and modern dances, providing a look into a culture many never get to see.
While the institute aims to welcome Native students to college, the performance today looks to welcome any outsiders wishing to learn about Native history and culture, Trosper said.
“We really want to involve the Laramie community,” he said. “We really want them to have a better understanding and knowledge of Native American culture and this is one of the opportunities for us to be able to share that with the Laramie community.”
Native Americans have a long — at times painful — history with UW and the land it sits on. The Northern Arapaho — who now share the Wind River Indian Reservation with the Eastern Shoshone tribe — once lived in southeast Wyoming.
The area surrounding campus and Laramie — and the entire southeast corner of Wyoming, in fact — was assigned to the Arapaho in the 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie.
“All of this land, at one time, legally belonged to the Arapaho,” Trosper said. “It’s going to be nice to be able to hear the drums and see the dancing here once again.”
The institute is one of several initiatives launched by UW President Laurie Nichols to recruit and retain Native American students. As part of a larger push to boost enrollment in all student categories, Nichols was instrumental in establishing the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center, which now serves as a hub for Native UW students. Nichols also convened an advisory committee, hired a Native American program adviser and frequently visits the Wind River Indian Reservation, talking to younger students and meeting with tribal councils while there.
Trosper said these efforts are having a positive effect.
“Native Americans are one of the most underrepresented populations in higher education,” he said. “So, she wanted to make sure they weren’t left out in her work to bring in more students.”
The institute — and specifically the Circle of Dance performance — will continue that work, Trosper said.
“(It will) help them see that even though they’re away from home where most of these cultural events take place, they’ll be at a university — if they decide to come to the University of Wyoming — that promotes and supports diversity,” he said.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. today in the UW College of Education Auditorium. The event is free to the public. Email Trosper at jtrosper@uwyo.edu for more information.
