The fireworks are finished.
Medicine Bow National Forest and Bureau of Land Management officials have joined Albany County in issuing fire bans across the southern half of the county.
The bans come in response to dry conditions and in the wake of a few smaller fires diverting resources away from the more than 20,000-acre Badger Creek Fire.
“The extended weather forecast doesn’t appear to have any relief on the way,” National Forest spokesman Aaron Voos said. “It’s supposed to be hot, dry, windy, et cetera — and so that’s not helping things.”
The Albany County Commission’s ban went into effect just after midnight, early Thursday morning.
“This one’s just for private property in Albany County south of (Wyoming) Highway 34,” said Aimee Binning, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The county’s fire ban resolution, approved Tuesday, allows exceptions for attended campfires within an established fire ring, charcoal, pellet or propane fires within enclosed grills, internal or external combustion engines equipped with spark arrestors and more.
The resolution states the discharge of fireworks is prohibited except when authorized by Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges.
“A potentially severe to extreme fire situation exists throughout Albany County, created by heavy fuel load and dry conditions that could create situations that over-extend the firefighting capability of local government,” the resolution states. “Additionally, high fire danger may be aggravated by open burning and the use of incendiary devices.”
The county’s ban will last until Nov. 1 unless lifted by the warden.
Medicine Bow National Forest put stage 1 fire restrictions on National Forest lands in the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges — its ban also taking effect Thursday.
“The restrictions include the area surrounding the Badger Creek Fire, but excludes the Laramie Peak and Pole Mountain units on the Medicine Bow National Forest,” a National Forest news release states. “These restrictions are necessary to protect public health and safety, as well as natural resources.”
The National Forest ban prohibits building any fire outside of a permanent fire pit or grates, smoking outside, operating a chainsaw without a spark arrestor and using explosives.
“In the midst of the Fourth of July holiday, Forest users are reminded that under no circumstances are fireworks allowed on federally-managed lands,” the release states.
National Forest officials try to coordinate fire restrictions with the county, Voos said. They are not the only ones.
The Bureau of Land Management also issued fire restrictions — taking effect today — on the lands it administers in Albany County south of Wyoming Highway 34.
BLM fire restrictions are similar to those put forward by the National Forest and Albany County. Fireworks, however, are restricted year-round on BLM land and are thus not part of the BLM’s ban.
The Albany County Commission is holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. today. The commissioners are scheduled to discuss the Tuesday emergency meeting during which they approved the ban.
