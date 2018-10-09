Children in Albany County School District No. 1 have the chance to “learn from a master” during the University of Wyoming Art Museum's Imagine Learning from the Masters after-school art enrichment program. With free sessions scheduled with Laramie’s elementary schools throughout the fall and spring, first- through third-graders can visit the museum after school to learn and explore their creativity in an integrated experience.
“The goal when it initially started was enrichment specific to helping students improve their literacy skills — using art, imagery as a vehicle for that,” Heather Bender, master teacher at the University of Wyoming Art Museum, said. “So, the students create art, speak about art, they write about the art — all of that is really integrated.”
Each elementary school in Laramie has seven designated days for the after-school program. Indian Paintbrush Elementary School will start its program Monday, and Beitel Elementary School will have its turn in early November. Linford Elementary School’s dates are scheduled for December, and the spring schedule includes Snowy Range Academy, Slade Elementary School and UW Lab School. Students from each school will take inspiration from the museum’s current collections and exhibitions to create art and written pieces throughout the session. On the last day, the students present their final works to their families and friends.
“Since we have six days of work days — with final presentation day being the seventh — we try to go in depth,” Bender said. “It’s something they can’t necessarily do in other settings. We’ll do a lot of back and forth between writing and art production, so at the end they generally produce one high quality work of art and at least one written piece.”
Bender said currently students are working on activities with print-based media, since there is a lot of printwork on display in the museum. She added many of the themes the children are exploring include community and identity, and the program tries to show children how they can apply the themes to their lives.
“We’ll generate some questions,” Bender said, “and then students will be able to explore those and ask questions through creative production in the studio — that includes artwork, written pieces, poems, that sort of thing.”
The program has always been a collaborative effort between the school district and the museum, Bender said, even when it started a little more than 10 years ago. The museum coordinates activities and programs with more than just art teachers, but includes other educators, groups and classes as well. Bender said her office can coordinate with educators or other leaders to create engagement activities outside the after-school enrichment program, and the museum can tailor the visit to specific curriculum standards that they’re working towards.
Although the different programs throughout the year feature participants of all ages and cover a variety of topics, Bender said all programs center around the current works featured in the museum.
“Everything that we do at the museum is always exhibition and collections based,” Bender said. “So, we start with the art, then the programs and activities — whether it’s actual enrichment or anything else we provide — is always based on that. So, the program changes with the exhibitions.”
Those interested in signing their child up for the program need to talk to their elementary school’s art teacher. Each program has a limit of 30 children who can attend. The school district provides a bus to take the children to and from the museum, or parents can schedule for their child to be picked up directly from the museum after the program. To schedule enrichment programs like this with a group, club or class, contact LeAnn Hilgert, education coordinator for the museum, at museumed@uwyo.edu.
“I think these kinds of programs are important because they’re another avenue for students to engage with all sorts of subjects.” Bender said. “Art isn’t made in a vacuum, everything is interconnected. … I think it’s critical, because you’re creating lifelong learning skills at that point, and that’s what we want. We want active, engaged lifelong learners.”
