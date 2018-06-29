A crowd of rainbow-flag waving children, families and other Laramie residents gathered under a hazy sky Thursday afternoon in what is known as the Hidden Figures alley.
Running from Grand to Ivinson avenues, between Second and Third streets — in the heart of historic downtown — many of the alley’s brick walls are decorated with reminders of the region’s past.
Amid the many pieces, the crowd gathered around a large mural depiction of a wide range of historical figures who championed various social justice causes throughout the city’s history. The artwork’s dedication Thursday was one of the first events of Laramie’s second annual PrideFest, a week of celebration and reflection continuing until Sunday.
The mural was designed by local artist Adrienne Vetter, who also helped organize this year’s PrideFest. Robert West, who started PrideFest in 2017 and helped it grow for 2018, said this week is a time to celebrate LGBTQ identity.
“It’s also time to recognize where we come from,” he said, turning to the mural.
Educator, activist and University of Wyoming graduate José Gómez sits among classic Western figures. UW history professor Agnes Wergeland, first female UW Board of Trustees member Grace Hebard and first female member of the Wyoming House of Representatives Mary Bellamy carry a banner demanding the vote for women.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who is the first openly gay member of the Wyoming Legislature and a professor at UW, discussed the queer and other histories that have not been recorded and are lost forever.
The mural continues through the decades, depicting a group of UW Cowboys football players known as the Black 14. In 1969, the 14 athletes asked to wear black armbands during an upcoming game against Brigham Young University. BYU is affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which at the time did not allow black men to hold priesthood. The Black 14 were booted from the team by coach Lloyd Eaton when they came to discuss the armbands ahead of time.
One of those athletes, former Cowboys leading receiver John Griffin, made an appearance at the mural dedication.
He spoke in front of the depiction of him and his teammates, retelling the story of that infamous incident and the effect it had on them.
“This is overwhelming for me right now,” he said.
Griffin urged those gathered to keep fighting the good fight.
“We’re not going to change history,” he said. “We just live history.”
The most recent figures depicted in the sprawling mural made their mark on Laramie less than two decades ago, in the wake of a horrific murder.
Following the 1998 torture and killing of Matthew Shepard — a gay University of Wyoming student — Laramie was placed under the national and international
spotlight. When members of the Westboro Baptist Church arrived bearing homophobic signs, some of the victim’s friends and acquaintances donned gigantic white angel wings to block out the hate.
Laramie High School teacher Nicki Bondurant — who was one of those angels and is depicted in the mural — spoke on the necessity of fighting hate with kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.