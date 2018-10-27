Combat veterans benefit greatly from veteran-specific mental health care programs, but the spread out nature of Wyoming’s sparse population can make providing that care challenging, a Vet Center spokesperson said.
So, the Vet Center created a mobile fleet to take the care to the vet.
“There’s a lot of combat veterans throughout Wyoming that can’t get to our centers,” Vet Center Veteran Outreach Specialist Matt Goldman said. “The Mobile Vet Center allow us to go to them and make sure they have the services they need.”
While the mobile center visits about 20 cities and towns throughout the state, it will be in Laramie providing outreach and counseling from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Goldman said the vehicle is scheduled to be parked in the Murdoch’s parking lot off Grand Avenue.
The Vet Center was created within the Department of Veteran Affairs as a separate entity from the VA hospital in 1979 after congress passed the Veterans Readjustment Counseling Act, Goldman said.
“The Vet Center was designed for Vietnam Veterans who had negative experiences seeking help for mental health issues,” he explained. “Nowadays, it’s open to all combat vets — old and new. Even people with a less than honorable discharge are eligible.”
In addition to combat veterans, people eligible for vet center care include active duty service members who served in any combat theater, veterans or service members who experienced sexual trauma in the military, provided direct emergent care or mortuary care to casualties of war or served as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew providing support to operations in a combat zone.
Mobile Vet Center services include individual and group counseling, family counseling for military-related issues, bereavement counseling for families of slain active duty service members, military sex trauma counseling, counseling and screening for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and community outreach, Goldman said.
With only 300 Vet Centers nationwide, the organization developed the mobile division to boost its coverage area, he said.
“Here in the state of Wyoming, we only have two vet centers (Cheyenne and Casper), so the Mobile Vet Center is a force multiplier,” Goldman said. “We try to get up (to Laramie) at least once a month, however sometimes we get requests to visit various locations that can be prohibitive to visiting once a month.”
Nationally, the Vet Center has a fleet of 83 mobile centers, but Wyoming only has access to two, he said.
Call 778-7370 for more information about the Mobile Vet Center.
