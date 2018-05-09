The Laramie Police Department identified a body found April 25 north of Laramie along the Laramie River as Travis Bybee, 38. He was found by two men searching for antlers in the area.
Bybee was last seen June 3 at an apartment complex on McCue Street and nearby areas were extensively searched for him, Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said. Investigators did, however, find important medications and belongings in his apartment.
“We used cadaver dogs, a dive team, drones, we did physical searches along a stretch of the Laramie River,” Smith said. “Bybee’s remains were found in a really dense vegetation area and if someone hadn’t had been out there on foot … his remains would probably have never had been found.”
At this point, the death appears to be accidental and the police department has no reason to suspect foul play, the release states.
