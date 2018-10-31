Cheyenne resident Daniel Tinney was found dead west of Laramie on Fox Creek road by his vehicle Wednesday.
At around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Albany County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a tip about a man with a gunshot wound found near a vehicle that matched Tinney’s vehicle description. Deputies were able to confirm the deceased man as Tinney. Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said there is no evidence of foul play.
“Preliminary investigation shows it appears to be self-inflicted, so at this point nothing suspicious in nature,” DeBree said.
Tinney was reported missing on Sunday when the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office sent a teletype to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office requesting a welfare check after reports Tinney had made vague suicidal statements. However, DeBree said the teletype listed a location other than Laramie.
“The way we originally learned about this was,” DeBree said, “on the 28{sup}th{/sup} of October close to midnight we had a teletype from the Sheriff’s Office over in Cheyenne with his name, date of birth and that he made vague suicidal statements and he might be believed to be in the area of Black Hall Mountain in Carbon County. But he did have a phone pin that hit off a tower in Laramie at approximately the same time, but no specifics for us to even start looking.”
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they learned of flyers posted on social media indicating Tinney, a gas operations manager for Cheyenne Light, Fuel & Power, had been hunting in the southern portion of Medicine Bow National Forest and presumed lost.
“So, based on the information on the teletype, all indicators said this was in Carbon County,” DeBree said. “It wasn’t until yesterday morning, actually, when we started seeing the social media flyers getting shared that the was a lost hunter, and that’s when we started fielding phone calls, tips, searching cell phone ping areas and things like that. Until we can locate a vehicle or anything to even begin to identify search area, we didn’t have much to go on. We were kind of relying on our deputies either locating it or someone in the community coming across the vehicle and starting things from there.”
He added that is common practice for law enforcement to work the telephone companies to locate missing persons using their cell phones and the surrounding cellphone towers. However, it is limited based on factors including whether the phone is on and in use as well as GPS coordinates of the towers and phone, so it can be hard to get an exact area.
Although DeBree said it’s not very common for the Sherriff’s office to receive calls about missing people in the national forests, he did stress it’s important to contact the local law enforcement for the area a person is missing in to be sure the officers get the correct information they need.
“If they believe they’re in a certain area, they need to communicate with that law enforcement agency from that jurisdiction,” DeBree said. “That way there’s no confusion between multiple law enforcement agencies, and we as an office can get that correct information out to the public. That’s kind of the problem that occurred with this one, is that we had conflicting information about where he was and what he was doing out there. If we can get that initial information, and we know it is correct from the source, we can share that with the community.”
DeBree added he wanted to thank the community for their assistance by sharing the flyer, calling in with tips or information, and even offering to help with the search efforts.
Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-8255.
