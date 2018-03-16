A new bill further reducing municipalities’ planning authorities outside city limits is slated to take effect Jan. 1.
On Monday, Gov. Matt Mead signed House Enrolled Act No. 49, aka House Bill 14 or the municipal jurisdiction bill, which removes municipalities’ authorities to approve or reject subdivisions in a 1-mile radius surrounding the municipalities’ borders commonly referred to as the doughnut.
“Previous to the passage of this bill, the Legislature essentially stated in statute counties and municipalities have to work together in the area surrounding municipalities, but they didn’t give any parameters,” Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said. “What HB 14 does is give commissioners final say in subdivisions near the municipalities.”
On the county side, Richardson said the bill ensures developers outside city limits would only need to follow county commission guidance for subdivisions while still allowing municipalities to comment on the subdivision if the plat meets the legislation’s criteria.
The bill states the county commission would only need to consider municipalities’ comments and respond to the city in writing about any disagreements.
“Previously, it was a parallel process and the developer would have two masters they would need to please,” Richardson explained. “Before the passage of this bill, the city had the power to approve or disapprove subdivisions outside of its limits. It meant developers outside the city had to prepare their subdivisions to the standards of somebody they didn’t elect. Now, that’s not the case. The commissioners have final say.”
On the city side, Laramie Planning Division Principal Planner Charles Bloom said the legislation was murky.
“The more I look at it, the less I’m clear what it means,” Bloom said. “It does say if the county has a comprehensive plan, the city doesn’t have to sign off on a subdivision. But all counties have comprehensive plans, so that’s a moot point.”
Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said the city would need a legal interpretation of the bill before fully assessing what it might mean for future development.
Bloom and Jordan said they were unclear what process the legislation laid out for counties and municipalities, but Richardson said the bill was not intended to give guidance on a process for approving subdivision plats in the doughnut.
“It doesn’t outline the process,” he said. “It outlines who has the power. It codifies how the Legislature thinks cities and counties should work together.”
Mayor Andi Summerville said the bill could eventually prohibit municipalities’ growth.
“This bill may not have short-term consequences, but we’re very worried about what it could mean in 10-15 years,” Summerville said. “This legislation could box the city in, because the city is eliminated from the conversation about development on our borders, which could very easily kill economic development on our borders.”
Prohibiting expansion could make Mead’s vision for economic diversity difficult if not impossible in the future, she said.
“We have expressed to legislators and the governor our concerns about this legislation, so we’ll continue to have conversations about to how improve it going forward,” Summerville said. “The 70 percent of Wyoming residents that live in cities and towns are not being represented at all in this legislation.”
On March 8, the bill passed the Senate 26-4, with senators Paul Barnard, R-Evanston, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, and Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, voting against. And on March 9, the House approved the bill 57-3, with representatives Roy Edwards, R-Gillette, Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, voting against.
What makes the Mayor think that those who live in cities and towns want those cities and towns to exercise their arbitrary control outside their jurisdiction. I do not and I believe the City planning department has far too much power to interfere with what someone wants to do with their own property.
