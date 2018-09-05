Gov. Matt Mead announced his appointment of Laura Schmid-Pizzato to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees on Tuesday to fill a vacancy created by John McPherson, the former board president.
MacPherson resigned in July, citing the need for a “fresh set of ideas and experiences” for the board.
Schmid-Pizzato is a UW graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in Spanish as well as a master’s degree in social work from the University of Utah. She is a licensed clinical social worker and is currently the recovery services manager for Southwest Counseling Service in Rock Springs. She is also the president of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council and has maintained connections to UW through the UW Alumni Association, Cowboy Joe Club and as professional mentor for UW students.
Mead said Schmid-Pizzato will be a good fit for the board, in part because of her “unique background and points of view.”
Schmid-Pizzato and her husband are the parents of three children, including one who attends UW.
MacPherson was first appointed to the board in 2011 by Mead and served in leadership roles for most of his tenure at UW — as secretary from 2012-2014, vice president from 2014-2016 and president from 2016-2018.
Limited by trustee by-laws to serving two years as president, MacPherson was replaced by President Dave True in May.
Mead must select MacPherson’s replacement from a county not already represented on the board. While the board must include at least one trustee from each of Wyoming’s seven districts — as determined by state statute — all districts are accounted for, even in MacPherson’s absence. Mead is also free to select either Republican or Democrat for this particular appointment, though no more than 75 percent of the board’s 12 seats can be occupied by one party.
It was not clear Tuesday whether Schmid-Pizzato is a registered Democrat or Republican.
Trustees are appointed to staggered six-year terms and oversee major policy and budgetary matters at UW.
