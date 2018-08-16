Candidates challenging incumbent legislators for seats representing Albany County in the statehouse boast $19,661 in campaign contributions so far. That’s more than double the funds held by the incumbents they face. Across the state, campaign finance reports were due Tuesday.
Wyoming House District 47 is Albany County’s only legislative district with a contested primary race this year. Republican challenger Julie McCallister reported $10,000 in campaign contributions — far more than the $3,500 incumbent Jerry Paxton reported.
District 47 encompasses Rock River, a section of Sweetwater County and all of Carbon County except Rawlins.
Though neither faces primary challengers, Democrat Jacqueline Grimes, who’s running for House District 46, reported $4,287 in campaign contributions, almost double the sum of $2,450 reported by incumbent Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial.
House District 45 boasts significantly less campaign expenses so far. Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, reported just $564.96 in campaign contributions. He’s unopposed in the primary and will face Republican Roxie Hensley this fall. Hensley reported $160 in campaign contributions.
Rep. Daniel Furphy, R-Laramie, won’t face a re-election challenge until this fall either. He’s reported $1,500 in campaign contributions, while Lorraine Saulino-Klein, Democratic candidate for House District 14, has reported $2,175.
House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, will run unopposed this year and has reported contributions of $300 in her re-election bid for District 13.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, will also run unopposed and has raised $600 in his re-election campaign for District 9.
Meanwhile, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, only reported $200 in campaign contributions. He faces Democratic challenger Lee Ann Stephenson, who reported $3,039 in campaign contributions. Hicks represents Senate District 11, which includes portions of Albany, Carbon and Sweetwater counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.