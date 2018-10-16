With the general election a few weeks away, Mayor Andi Summerville said City Council meetings are focused on the city operations rather than major policy decisions.
“We bring forward city business that needs to be done,” Summerville said. “But as far as big policy decisions that need to be made, it’s difficult to load the agenda with those right before several councils seats are about to turn over.”
Today, the council is slated to review revisions to an ordinance regarding the maximum speed limit within the city, adopting the 2018 international code series and awarding an excavation bid for Monolith Ranch, city documents state.
Speed limit
City Attorney Bob Southard said the city’s current speed-limit ordinance is garbled enough it might present challenges for future litigation efforts. “The old code section looks pieced together over the years with different districts being referenced, which could lead to some confusion,” Southard explained. “So, we’re making sure the maximum speed limit throughout is 30 mph unless otherwise posted.”
The proposed revision aims to simplify municipal code, making it clear the maximum driving speed within the City is the posted speed limit or, if no speed limit is posted, it is 30 miles per hour, according to city documents.
Water rights
An item on the council’s consent agenda could allow the city to rejuvenate water rights on the Monolith Ranch.
If approved, Big Huhnks Excavation, Inc., could be awarded $74,000 to complete work on the Monolith Ranch Lateral Project, city documents state.
“We have water rights from the Pioneer Canal, Lake Hattie water district,” Laramie Water Resources Manager Darren Parkin said. “We haven’t been able to properly utilize those rights because the irrigation ditch has fallen into disrepair.”
With $35,000 of the project’s cost funded through a grant from Wyoming Water development commission, Parkin said the city plans to rehabilitate the Pioneer Canal water rights.
“The water will be going into the public access area off (Wyoming Highway) 230, we call it the Pioneer Pasture,” Parkin said. “We hope it will help the hay meadow there and we can start raising decent grass out there again.”
International codes
Once every three years, new minimum requirements for new and existing buildings, facilities, storage and processes are issued by the International Code Series, Albany County Fire Marshal Mark Doyle said.
“We need to keep up to date with the current trends of construction, building processes and things like that,” Doyle explained.
By adopting the updated standards, the fire marshal said the Laramie Fire Department retains it’s ability to participate in the creation of new codes.
“By adopting the codes that are adopted by the state, we still have some control over the codes in Laramie,” Doyle said. “We can make them stricter, but we can’t decrease them.”
Were the city to abstain from adopting the update, he said the fire department could receive less funding and be cut from parts of the policy-making process.
“Probably the most notable negative affect of not updating the code would be a loss of funding through the permitting processes within the city,” Doyle said. “Also, we would have less influence over how codes are enforced in the community.”
The Laramie City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at City hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
