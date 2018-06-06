The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang selected Mary Mountain to receive the 2017 Community Service Award.
While best known as the director of the Laramie Plains Museum, Mountain is involved in numerous volunteer organizations and efforts within the community.
Mountain moved to Laramie in 1998 and began volunteering to lead tours and working part-time as a secretary at the museum. She was named executive director in 2006 after Dan Nelson retired.
In his testimonial, Nelson praised Mountain’s volunteer spirit and tireless efforts to help her community.
“(Mountain) has been an important part of the success of Zonta International and its various efforts to support women worldwide,” Nelson writes. “She has served on every committee and worked on every project, often filling in the gaps to make certain a project or event is successful. She has played this critical, yet oftentimes unknown role with many ad hoc groups and committees.”
Mountain has also served on boards and commissions with Climb Wyoming and senior housing. Germaine St. John credits Mountain with being one of the founding “mothers” of The Unexpected Company.
Mountain will be honored by the Laramie Lions Club and the Boomerang at the annual Community Service Award Banquet. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased beginning Friday at Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., at the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., or from Laramie Lions Club members.
Doors open for the banquet at 12:30 p.m., followed by the event at 1 p.m. June 23 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
