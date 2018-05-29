Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.