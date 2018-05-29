The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Vedauwoo on Saturday.
It’s standard procedure for Wyoming DCI to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state. According to a news release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany County deputy and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper were involved in an on-duty shooting “in the late evening hours” Saturday.
“The incident took place on Forest Service Road 700 near Vedauwoo, in Albany County,” the news release states. “The deputy and trooper were not injured, however the suspect sustained several injuries and was transported to Colorado for medical treatment.”
The condition or name of the man was not made available Monday.
The deputy involved is currently on paid administrative leave pending results of the investigation, according to the news release.
“This is a tragic and unfortunate event for all parties involved,” the news release states. “The names of the deputy, trooper and suspect will not be released at this time.”
