Editor’s note: It is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy not to run names of defendants in sex crime cases until a conviction, or guilty or no contest pleas, unless the accused is a person of public interest, such as an elected official, or a person of public trust, such as a teacher or counselor. In this case, however, identifying the defendant — who was found guilty and sentenced — would have potentially identified the victim, so the name was not used.
An Albany County man convicted of sexually abusing his teenage daughter was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison Monday in District Court.
Rejecting a plea bargain that would have seen the defendant serving a 3- to 5-year sentence, Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken handed down the sentence after a lengthy testimony in which the defendant maintained his innocence.
Kricken argued — as the victim’s mother had in earlier testimony — the defendent needed to understand the seriousness of his actions. She said he failed to show remorse or take responsibility for his actions throughout the court process by insisting on his innocence.
“That continues here today,” she said.
The defendant was charged in March 2017 with multiple counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and incest.
According to an affidavit, the Wyoming Department of Family Services reported an inappropriate relationship between the 36-year-old male and his 14-year-old daughter.
Upon investigating and interviewing the victim, it was found the defendant made his daughter sleep in his bed with him, exposed himself on multiple occasions and asked her to touch him sexually — sometimes offering payment — and fondled her in residences, motel rooms and vehicles in Albany County, according to the affidavit.
The defendant admitted to Laramie Police Department officers his daughter did sleep in his bed, and he placed his hand on her breast while “cuddling,” according to the affidavit.
“Defendant advised that he views pornography regularly portraying incent on several websites,” the affidavit adds.
In a plea agreement, prosecutor Kurt Britzius agreed to drop all but one charge and seek 3-5 years of imprisonment on the remaining charge if defense attorney Linda Devine and the defendant pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.
During the sentencing, the victim’s mother told the courtroom about the difficulties faced by her daughter and another child during the time of the abuse and since coming forward.
“My daughter has suffered a lot from this,” she said. “Her and her brother have suffered in numerous ways.”
The mother praised her daughter’s bravery and asked the court to hand the defendant an appropriate punishment.
“I feel he needs to take responsibility for what he did,” she said. “He needs to take ownership of what he did to his daughter.”
But during a tearful and lengthy testimony, the defendant maintained he did nothing wrong, the allegations were fabrications and the mother was pressuring the daughter to confess as part of a wider custody dispute between the parents.
“I don’t believe I’m a bad father,” he said. “I still love and care for them … their wellbeing is the most important thing in the world to me.”
Kricken said the defendant’s unwillingness to admit his crime demonstrated a lack of ownership for his actions, threw out the plea agreement and gave the maximum possible sentence.
