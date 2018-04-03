A Wisconsin man pleaded not guilty to multiple possession-of-controlled-substance charges in Albany County District Court on Monday. The charges stem from a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop in January where 148 grams of methamphetamines where found.
Clayton Daughtrey is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamines — felony possession of a controlled substance — meth — with intent to deliver and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.
Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken said felony possession of methamphetamines is punishable with up to seven years of incarceration and/or $15,000 in fines, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana is punishable with up to one year in jail and/or $1,000 in fines. Possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver is punishable with up to 20 years of incarceration and/or $25,000 in fines, she said.
“If there is a guilty conviction, and all of the maximum punishments were implemented, (Daughtrey) would be sentenced to 28 years in prison and/or pay $41,000 in fines,” Kricken said.
According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause, A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop Jan. 26 after noticing a vehicle parked in the emergency lane on Interstate 80. The officer spoke with the occupant of the vehicle, identified as Daughtrey, and the officer detected the odor of “freshly smoked marijuana,” court documents state.
Daughtrey was placed in the back of the officer’s patrol car while the officer searched the vehicle. The officer found two burnt marijuana cigarettes, a bottle containing a suspected marijuana plant and a brass pipe with suspected marijuana residue on it, according to court documents.
Court documents state during the search, WHP officers also found a large freezer bag containing 10 smaller bags of what was later identified as methamphetamines in the middle of the back seat. The bag contained about 148 grams of methamphetamine. Possession of more than three grams of methamphetamines is a felony.
According to information provided by the Albany County Attorney’s Office, most drug-related offenses in 2017 that were in Albany County District Court and Circuit Court were first responded to by the highway patrol, with 62 felony cases and 260 misdemeanor cases.
Daughtrey’s jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.