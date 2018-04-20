A Colorado man pleaded guilty to one felony charge at his Albany County District Court arraignment Thursday. The charges stems from a September vehicle pursuit the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s office of Larimer County, Colorado, took part in.
Michael Thomas was charged with felony wrongful taking or disposing of property, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor property destruction for his association with the incident.
Prosecuting attorney Kurt Britzius said the state offered a plea agreement to Thomas wherein exchange for pleading guilty to the wrongful taking of disposing of property charge the state would recommend the misdemeanor charges would be dismissed.
“In exchange for a guilty plea to count one in the felony information, the state would recommend dismissing the misdemeanors and recommend a sentence of no less than two years and no more than three years,” Britzius said.
Because Thomas has been sentenced to time in prison in Colorado for a charge related to the incident, Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken agreed to sentence him at the hearing to get him back to Colorado to serve his sentence as soon as possible.
“The court will adopt the plea agreement and sentence (Thomas) to no less than two years and no more than three years of incarceration, running concurrent with his sentence in Colorado,” Kricken said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 22 a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to assist the sheriff’s office of Larimer County, Colorado, in the pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen on U.S. Highway 287. The trooper set up obstacles on the road in an attempt to stop the vehicle as it headed toward Laramie.
When the vehicle approached the troopers location, it crossed over the median, traveling northbound on southbound lanes, continuing the pursuit at more than 100 miles per hour, court documents state.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office placed more obstacles on Highway 287, and when the vehicle approached the sheriff’s office’s roadblocks, it drove off of the roadway and through a right-of-way fence, turning into the Butte’s Subdivision, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Law enforcement lost visual with the vehicle after it went off the highway and the trooper and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the vehicle. They searched for about two hours before the search was called off, court documents state.
The police report states around 10 a.m. Sept. 22, the dispatch received a call about three juveniles walking southbound about 2.5 miles away from a crashed vehicle on Highway 287. The trooper responded to this call and noticed the crashed vehicle matched the description of the vehicle he pursued earlier that day.
The vehicle appeared to have collided with five private property fences, court documents state.
Several hours later, the highway patrol received a call about an individual with her face covered near the crashed vehicle. The individual spoke with the trooper and told him she met the driver about a week before only knew his name was Mike, but she was friends with him on Facebook.
According to court documents the individual showed the trooper the drivers Facebook profile and the trooper then provided information to the sheriff’s office of Larimer County.
The sheriff’s office then used the information to identify the driver as Thomas.
